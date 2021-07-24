The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is back. And so are the musicians along the route.

When Charlie and Holly Mathews noticed me walking up, they joked that I'd found them just in time for their worst cover — "How Do you Like me Now?!" by Toby Keith.

The husband and wife have played music in the Quad-Cities for 10 years, and this is their fifth Bix. When asked what life was like during the pandemic, Holly mimed snoring.

Charlie said it feels amazing to have the Bix back, and he'd feel that way even if he wasn't playing.

"The people give you so much back, it makes it ever so much better," Holly said.

When joggers and walkers making up the tail of the race made their way past the Quad City Ukulele Club, they slowed down to clap or boogie to the oldies tunes the group strummed. The club has played the Bix since its founding in 2012, and member Phil Vernon said they're excited to get back to playing for crowds after the pandemic.

"Folsom Prison Blues" was a crowd hit, Vernon said, and plenty of people gave a cheer when they heard "Wagon Wheel."

"They're all great," Vernon said.

The group has a front-row seat to runners' costumes and gags, and among the most noteworthy were a plague doctor, Batman and characters from Little Red Riding Hood.