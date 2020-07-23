The Quad-City Times Bix 7 race day will look different this year, but some parties will go on.

This year there will be some party games and a musical play list, too.

They are taking precautions like having hand sanitizer and face coverings on hand, and taking people’s temperatures when they arrive at their "80s workout-attire" themed party.

“You kind of adjust to this a little bit, but yeah, we didn’t want this year to stop, at least without having something,” Cunningham said.

Heaton’s party might normally attract 80 people throughout the day, but this year they limited the invites to their main circle of friends, who they have been around during the pandemic. So about 20 people, including kids, who will have a Bounce House. She will have a nachos bar, with juice and water for the kids, and adult beverages for the grownups.

Cunningham’s attitude is the party, like the show, must go on.

“We just still said ‘we are going to have something this year,’” Cunningham said. “It’s not going to be huge; we had to keep it safe but we still wanted to have something for the Bix weekend."

Heaton’s view is a tad stronger.