Brogan Austin
Age: 27
Home: West Des Moines, Iowa
Career: Two-time winner of IMT Des Moines Half Marathon … USATF Marathon champion in 2018 … winner of 2018 Capital Pursuit 10-miler.
This year: First in Midnight Madness 10k and Drake Relays 10,000 meters; second in Fifth Season 8k; fourth in USATF Half-marathon; sixth in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Leonard Barsoton
Age: 24
Home: Kenya
Career: Runnerup in 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships and 02016 Worlds Best 10k … fourth in 2017 Kenya World Championship 10,000-meter trials.
This year: Sixth in Okpekpe International 10k Road Race.
At Bix: First appearance.
Jarius Birech
Age: 26
Home: Kenya
Career: Top 3,000-meter steeplechaser in world in 2014, winning African championship and silver medal in Commonwealth Games … third in Kenya World Championships steeplechase trials in 2017.
This year: First in Crescent City Classic 10k; second in Stramilano Half-marathon and Goteborg Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Daniel Chebii
Age: 34
Home: Kenya
Career: Two-time winner of BAA 10k and champion of 2018 BAA Half-marathon … fourth in 2017 Berlin Half-marathon.
This year: Second in BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Hillary Chesire
Age: 27
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of 2014 Heart and Sole 10k.
This year: Second in Horsetooth Half-marathon; eighth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; 10th in Los Angeles Marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Gabriel Geay
Age: 22
Home: Tanzania
Career: Winner of Peachtree 10k in 2016, Lilac Bloomsday 12k in 2017 and Utica Boilermaker 15k, BAA 10k and Crazy 8s 8k in 2018.
This year: First in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Lilac Bloomsday 12k and Bay to Breakers 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon; fifth in BAA 5k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Bolder Boulder 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Samson Gezahai
Age: 27
Home: Eritrea
Career: Third in Houston Marathon n 2016 … top 10 in Houston Half-marathon and Prague Half-marathon in 2017.
This year: Fifth in Bay to Breakers 12k; 12th in Bolder Boulder 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Jack Keelan
Age: 24
Home: Chicago
Career: Former Stanford star won Pac-12 10,000 meters title in 2018.
This year: Seventh in Cardinal Classic 10,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Edwin Kibichiy
Age: 27
Home: Kenya
Career: Top 10 last year in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Cherry Blossom 10-miler, Great Buffalo Chase 5k, Crazy 8s 8k and BAA Half-marathon.
This year: First in Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield 5k and Papa John 10-miler; third in Cherry Blossom 10-miler and Healthy Kidney 10k; fourth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Benson Kiema
Age: 22
Home: Kenya
This year: First in Reeds Lake Run 10k; second in Van Wert 4-miler; third in Reeds Lake Run 5k; sixth in Great Buffalo Chase 5k.
At Bix: First appearance
Abraham Kiplagat
Age: 34
Home: Kenya
Career: First last year in Two Virginia Challenge 5k, Virginia 4-miler and Health Focus 10k … bronze medalist at 2010 Commonwealth Games 800 meters.
This year: First in Barkersville 10k; sixth in Clarksburg 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Linus Kiplagat
Age: 24
Home: Bahrain
Career: Winner of six U.S. road races last year — Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Shelter Island 10k, Monumental Mile, Litchfield Hill Road Race, Cotton Row 10k and Orange Classic 10k.
This year: Fourth in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; eighth in Get in Gear 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Dominic Korir
Age: 26
Home: Kenya
Career: Won Mercedes Benz Marathon Broad Street 10-miler in 2017.
This year: First in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Azalea Trail 10k and Horsetooth Half-marathon; third in Crescent City Classic 10k and Cooper River Bridge 10k; fourth in Healthy Kidney 10k; fifth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; sixth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Kenneth Kosgei
Age: 35
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of 2006 Uberlandia Half Marathon and 2005 Ponte San Giovanni Half-marathon … top 10 last year at Philadelphia Rock N Roll Half-marathon, Cooper River Bridge 10k and Round the Bay 30k.
This year: First in Corvallis Half-marathon, Seattle Rock N Roll Half-marathon and Missoula Half-marathon; second in Eugene Half-marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance; 12th in 2018.
Charlie Lawrence
Age: 24
Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Career: Former track and cross country captain at University of Minnesota … sixth in Big Ten indoor 5,000 meters in 2017.
This year: 21st in GVSU Big Meet indoor 5,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Raymond Magut
Age: 21
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters at 2018 Tel Aviv Championships.
This year: First in Crazy 8s 8k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Edwin Mokua
Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of 2018 Corrida se Sao Silvestre 10k.
This year: Second in Bay to Breakers 12k; third in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; fourth in Crescent City Classic 10k; eighth in Utica Boilermaker 15k and BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
James Ngandu
Age: 29
Home: Kenya
Career: Winner of Philadelphia Half-marathon and Columbus Half-marathon last year.
This year: Second in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; fourth in Cotton Row Run 10k; fifth in Crazy 8s 8K and BAA 10k; sixth in Cooper River Bridge 10k; ninth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Houston Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Dhruvil Patel
Age: 22
Home: Skokie, Ill.
Career: NCAA Division III All-American and four-time national champion at North Central College … third in Drake Relays 5,000 meters in 2017 and 2018.
This year: First in NCAA Division III indoor 5,000 meters, outdoor 5,000 and outdoor 10,000.
At Bix: Second appearance; 15th in 2018.
Jake Riley
Age: 31
Home: Boulder, Colo.
Career: Had Achilles surgery last year … 12th in 10,000 meters and 15th in marathon at 2016 U.S. Olympic trials … third in USATF 25K championships in 2016.
This year: Fourth in West End 3k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Stephen Sambu
Age: 31
Home: Kenya
Career: Nine-time NCAA All-American at Arizona … three-time winner of Shamrock Shuffle 8k and two-time winner of Falmouth Road Race, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 10k.
This year: Third in BAA 10k; fourth in Utica Boilermaker 15k; fifth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; sixth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; seventh in Peachtree 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Tesfu Tewelde
Age: 22
Home: Eritrea
Career: Member of Eritrea IAAF World cross country team … top 10 in Carquefou 5,000 meters in both 2017 and 2018.
This year: Fifth in IFAM 5,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.