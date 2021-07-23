'This is a good year': Arconic Jr. Bix returns to 4th Street

“I want to fly the 747,” he said.

“He’s more of a studious person,” Mosley said. “He has his books to make things as he’s very creative. But we try to get him to exercise, too.”

Mosley said her family had been a part of the Jr. Bix for at least a decade.

“Our oldest is 20, and he did the Jr. Bix for years, so we’ve been out here for many, many years, probably 10 or 11,” she said. “Of course the after party is fun.”

Along the line of spectators, Caleb Gregg, 10, held a sign to cheer on his sister, Lydia, 7, who was running her first race.

Their mother, Christy Gregg, a physical education teacher at Woodland Middle School in Grayslake, Illinois, said Lydia had been a spectator for her brother before.

“She saw her older brother do it so she wanted to do it,” Gregg said.

Caleb did not run in the Jr. Bix this year. Instead, he and his mother are running Saturday in the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, the 2-mile run.

Caleb smiled as he explained why he’s running the Quick Bix instead of the Junior Bix.