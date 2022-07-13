Three people chosen to sing national anthem at Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race events

When Bridgette Bissell auditioned to sing the national anthem at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race, she felt it was meant to be.

The 18-year-old was supposed to be rehearsing for the Muscatine Community College production of "Little Shop of Horrors," but practice was canceled that day and she got to head to the Bix at Six event to try out.

"I was like, 'Oh, I feel like everything's like falling into place, so let's do it,'" Bissell said. "I've got nothing to lose."

After an American Idol-style audition process, Bissell and two others have been chosen to sing the national anthem at Bix race events this year, bringing the tradition into a new era.

National anthem duties have been split up among the main race, Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints and Meet the Elite party. Around 20 people either auditioned in-person or through a video submission, race director Michelle Juehring said.

London Young, Bissell and Kylen Phillips were chosen to sing at the race, sprints and party, respectively.

Bix entertainment co-chair Chris Nelson said the original plan was to choose just one candidate, but after Bissell and Phillips stood out alongside Young, they decided to expand their plans to include all three.

"We had the one that we wanted to sing at the start, and then we had two others that we wanted to involve somehow," Nelson said. "Because we thought that they did a great job and we wanted them to be heard by everybody."

London Young, who moved to the Quad-Cities from the West Coast, was selected to sing at the Bix 7 Race starting line this year. She has previously performed at the 2015 Atlanta Black History Month Parade, 2006 Modesto Relay for Life and 2015 WNBA Atlanta Dream Game.

Bissell can't remember a time when she didn't enjoy singing and making music. She's performed the National Anthem at school sporting events and the Special Olympics, so she has no problem singing for big crowds.

Before this year, Bissell would have found it difficult to participate in an event like the Bix, as she is on the autism spectrum and lives with Crohn's disease. Now she can easily get in on the action.

"Singing is my way of participating in the Bix," she said.

Phillips is a third-generation singer, following his passion alongside his mother and grandmother. He'll perform at the Meet the Elite party, drawing from experience singing at his graduation party and in musical productions.

A 2022 graduate of Davenport Central High School, Phillips will head to the University of Iowa this fall to study screenwriting and theater arts.

"Even though I didn't get the Bix race in general, I'm happy that I got to sing it someplace, and I got my name out there," Phillips said.

Bissell and Phillips will be practicing plenty ahead of their performances, and both joked about shower singing.

Jack Carey, who has sang the national anthem on the Bix race starting line for years, retired in February. Nelson said that despite their sadness to see Carey go, his retirement will allow new singers to add their voices to the Quad-Cities tradition.

Rick Sundin will continue to sing at the Jr. Bix.

"We have a mixture of tradition and new and different and unique, so we're very happy with the way that it's developing," Juehring said. "I think it's a good reflection on our community as a whole."