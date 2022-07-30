 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiernan, O'Keefe finish as Bix elite champions

Patrick Tiernan is the men's elite champion. 

Patrick Tiernan and Fiona O'Keeffe have finished as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race elite champions. 

O'Keeffe timed in at 35:58 — around five minutes per mile. 

Russell Break the Tape runner Olivia Moore was the first to the finish line, winning $2,500 and prizes from Russell. The 23-year-old got a 2.6-mile head start ahead of the elite runners, along with men's Break the Tape runner Sam Russell. Russell also beat the elites. 

