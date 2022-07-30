Tiernan, O'Keefe finish as Bix elite champions

Patrick Tiernan and Fiona O'Keeffe have finished as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race elite champions.
O'Keeffe timed in at 35:58 — around five minutes per mile.
Russell Break the Tape runner Olivia Moore was the first to the finish line, winning $2,500 and prizes from Russell. The 23-year-old got a 2.6-mile head start ahead of the elite runners, along with men's Break the Tape runner Sam Russell. Russell also beat the elites.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today