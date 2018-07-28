Belay Tilahun doesn’t speak much English. None really.
Didn’t matter.
He let his legs do the talking Saturday morning.
The 23-year-old native of Ethiopia took off and left everyone else far behind along Kirkwood Boulevard and breezed to an easy victory Saturday in the 44th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
It was a race filled with historical milestones.
Tilahun became the first Ethiopian man ever to win the Bix 7 after several near-misses in the past.
Reigning NCAA 10,000-meter champion Ben Flanagan recorded the highest finish ever by a Canadian in the race, crossing the line in second place.
Andrew Colley of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, took fourth, the highest an American has placed in an international field at Bix since Meb Keflezighi was third in 2013. It’s the highest a native-born American has placed since Ken Martin won the race in 1991.
Colley was one of four Americans in the top 10. It’s the first time that has happened since that same 1991 race.
But all of them were mere footnotes to Tilahun, who showed interviewers with hand gestures how he navigated the incessant hills of the course and was able to convey the fact that it helped him to have run Bix once before.
Ethiopians have been very close to winning the Bix 7 in the past. Tilahun was second behind three-time winner Silas Kipruto in 2016 and Solomon Deksisa took second the year before that.
In one of the strangest episodes in Bix history, Ethiopia’s Maregu Zewdie was leading coming down 4th Street in the 2008 Bix but stopped after crossing under the skywalk at the Davenport RiverCenter, thinking that was the finish line. Kenya’s Edward Muge zoomed past him to win.
Nothing was going to stop Tilahun on Saturday.
He had a small lead on Flanagan and the rest of the pack coming down Kirkwood in the fifth mile of the race when he decided to just take control. In what seemed little more than a blink of the eye, he opened about a 7-second margin over Flanagan.
“I don’t know if surprised is the word but I was impressed,’’ said Flanagan, who just completed his college career at the University of Michigan last month. “I knew coming in here there was a lot of really experienced runners who knew the course well. That was very evident by that move.
“He took off. That was a very experienced tactic that he made there. Credit to him because that was really difficult to respond to. As soon as he got away, he just kept the rhythm up. It was really tough to close down on him. At that point, I thought at least if I’m not going to catch him, don’t let the gap get any wider and just tried to focus on what was in front of me, rather than behind me. I just used him as a guide to lead me to the finish and the best place possible.’’
Tilahun’s margin only grew in the final mile or two of the race and he crossed in a time of 32 minutes, 39 seconds. That was 19 seconds ahead of Flanagan. His first-place check was for $12,500.
Two-time Bix 7 champion Leonard Korir was third with Colley fourth and Kipruto fifth.
Americans Josh Izewski, Ryan Mahalsky and Joe Stilin occupied the eighth-through-10th slots.
Izewski, a teammate of Colley on the Zap Fitness team, actually was in the lead at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround with Kipruto just a step or two behind him.
The former University of Florida star admitted he hadn’t really planned on setting an early pace like that.
“After going out in 5:13 (for the first mile), it seemed like there wasn’t anyone that wanted to go that fast so I was like ‘I’m going to run my own race,’’’ Izewski said. “At the end, I thought I did everything I could. Probably not the smartest thing to go out that fast. I probably could have finished a few spots higher but you live and learn.’’
Flanagan also figured he learned a great deal while earning $4,000 in his first professional race.
He said even though he drove the course on Friday, he wasn’t going to be really sure how to approach it until he got out on the street with the other runners. He said he spent a lot of time looking around at Kipruto, Korir, Tilahun and others who have run the race before.
“My head was on a swivel the entire time,’’ Flanagan said. “I knew the guys to look out for, I knew the experienced runners. I went in giving them a lot of credit.’’
