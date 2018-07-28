Mason Solbrig, foreground, works to touch up the Bix 7 race logo along with Greta Solbrig, back left, Lita Solbrig, center, and Abby Saskowski, right. "It will be the process of touching up the logo that will take us a long time," said Abby Saskowski.
Family and friends of Bettendorf High School art teacher Tim Solbrig gathered at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race about 10 p.m. Friday to begin the task of painting the event’s logo on Brady Street.
But unlike the approximately 30 years that Solbrig has been painting the logo, this year there were no paint rollers or cans of indoor latex paint.
Neither Tim nor his twin brother, Todd, or their best friend Mike Saskowski, had to bother with measuring things out, and then Tim drawing on the street with a large piece of chalk attached to the end of a stick.
This year, they were provided with a huge plastic template, so there was no drawing.
Also, instead of paint cans, there were canisters of spray paint.
“They had to get permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation to shut down Brady Street,” Tim Solbrig said. “And before they could reopen Brady Street to traffic, all the paint from the logo had to be gone. So we’re using this spray paint that will wash off.
“This is the 44th year of the race and I’ve been painting the logo for about 30 years or so now,” Tim Solbrig said with a look of a question on his face as to why the Department of Transportation would have such a ruling about the paint now.
“This stuff is like chalk when it dries,” he said. “It won’t last long with all those feet pounding on it.”
Abby Saskowski, the daughter of the Solbrig’s good friend Mike Saskowski, said that while the spray painting initially would be quicker, “it will be the process of touching up the logo that will take us a long time. We’ll still be here till 1 a.m.
“We’re perfectionists,” Abby said.
She was right, too. It took just as long to complete the logo as it has in the past years.
While it looked great early Saturday morning, there won’t be much left of it after the race starts.
