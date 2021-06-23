Training route altered for Thursday's Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 run

Though the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is on a return to normalcy, there will be a slight change to Thursday's initial training run.

The route for the first Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 training run, which begins Thursday, has been altered because of emergency street repairs and closures.

Runners will start at the normal start line at 4th and LeClaire streets. The route will then turn north on Perry Street instead of Pershing Avenue. Runners will stay on Perry Street and then turn right on Kirkwood Boulevard, part of the regular training course.

The second course change is runners will turn around at Jersey Ridge Road instead of going up through McClellan Heights, returning back to the start. The total mileage for this week's training run is 5.2 miles.

The time trials for the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints will start at 7 p.m. at 5th and Perry streets. For questions regarding the sprints, contact Gary Roberson at robersonpacker@aol.com.

The two remaining Bix at 6 training runs will take place on July 1 and July 8.