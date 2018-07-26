When it happened along Kirkwood Boulevard two years ago, it became national news in the running world.
Silas Kipruto was loping along, leading the Quad-City Times Bix 7 as he has so often through the years, when he suddenly whirled and took a right-handed swipe at young Teshome Mekonen, who was running directly behind him.
It’s just not the sort of thing you see in road racing. No one could recall seeing anything like it. Not in the Bix 7. Not in any race.
Mekonen filed a post-race protest that was denied because the incident did not have an impact on the outcome. Kipruto did not even make contact with his swing.
Here’s the happy news: Kipruto and Mekonen have become friends, buddies pals.
"Brothers," Kipruto said as he stood outside one of the townhouses on the St. Ambrose University campus Thursday afternoon.
"We were friends before," he added. "But I came to him after the race, and now we are friends like brothers, really good friends."
Chances are, they shared a plate or two of ugali in the kitchen area at St. Ambrose on Thursday night. They may run the Bix course together today in preparation for Saturday’s 44th annual race.
Kipruto, who is 11 years older at 33 and much more familiar with the Davenport race, may even give his pal a few pointers on how to navigate the hills of Bix.
"We hang around together," Mekonen said. "We have a good time."
It’s somewhat unusual because Kipruto is from Kenya and Mekonen is from Ethiopia. Runners from the two neighboring east African countries have a history of being less than friendly as they battle for supremacy in races across the U.S.
As a result, the 2016 swipe briefly put both of them in the spotlight of the running world.
Both of them now laugh it off as a spur-of-the-moment reaction in the heat of competition.
"Mekonen is my friend," Kipruto said. "But when I run with him, he kicked me in my leg, and I said ‘What’s up with that?’ It was not something to hit him because he’s my friend. … It was just something to say ‘What’s up?’"
Mekonen, who speaks mostly Amharic and is just beginning to get a firm grasp on the English language, makes it clear that he long ago wrote off the incident as a misunderstanding.
"I very, very respect my friend," he said of Kipruto.
"Now we have a very good relationship. He is my friend."
That is not to say they won’t be out there competing hard against one another again Saturday morning.
Kipruto can’t help but break into a wide smile when you ask him about the Bix 7. He won that 2016 race on the heels of wins here in 2011 and 2012, a second-place finish in 2013 and a fourth in 2015.
He used the winnings from his first Bix victory to buy a nice house in Eldoret, Kenya — $12,500 can buy you several fairly nice homes in that country — and he has used the money he has won here since then to add further comfort to his lifestyle.
"I get a lot of things from this race," he said. "I get a lot of money, and then I get a lot of friends from Iowa, even the race director, the organizer. It’s all very nice."
He won a similar race last weekend at the Wharf to Wharf 6-miler in Santa Cruz, California, but said he won’t make any predictions about Saturday, adding only that he is looking forward to competing with "my brothers from Kenya and Ethiopia."
Mekonen, who ended up eighth in the 2016 Bix 7, said he also is looking forward to Saturday.
"The competition here is very strong," he said, "but I feel ready."