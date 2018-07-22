Karl Ungurean has told the story hundreds of times through the years.
It was 1977. Ungurean had helped found the Cornbelt Running Club a few years earlier and in 1975, the club had begun staging this little road race in downtown Davenport in conjunction with the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival.
In the months leading up to the third running of the race, Ungurean made the mistake of missing a Cornbelt board meeting and shortly thereafter was notified that he had been elected president and was therefore in charge of this race.
John Hudetz, who had been the driving force behind starting the race, was moving out of town and he showed up on Ungurean’s doorstep with a cardboard box.
“He handed me this box,’’ Ungurean recalled, “and said ‘Here, this is Bix. It’s your problem now.’’’
Ungurean oversaw the race for the next two years before handing it off to Tony Gott for one year and ultimately to Ed Froehlich, who remains the director today.
But Ungurean didn’t just fade away. Even now, he remains very involved with several aspects of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, which will be run Saturday for the 44th time. At 84, has devoted more than half his life to a race that long ago became a fixture on the local scene and which regularly draws about 15,000 participants.
“Nobody’s better than Karl,’’ said Paul Schmidt, who is now the president of the Cornbelt Running Club. “Once you start talking to him, you won’t get away from him. He has a lot of stories.’’
Ungurean has served as the vice president of the running club for more than 20 years.
Among other things, he certifies the distance for all Cornbelt races as well as most of the other races in the area, including the Quad-Cities Marathon, and various other events in surrounding states.
“It’s not a small job,’’ Schmidt said. “It’s really pretty complicated because USA Track and Field has very high standards … It’s really involved.’’
That’s not all he does. You can see Ungurean at every Bix at Six training run. He is involved in the Brady Street Sprints. He used to oversee crowd control for the back half of the race and was chairman of the prize money validation committee for several years.
“And he’s always been in charge of the timing for the big race,’’ Froehlich said. “He’s the official referee of the race so if there’s any sort of controversy, he has to deal with that.’’
Ungurean was born in Germany in 1934 and grew up in a very turbulent time in that country. He and his family originally lived near Munich but his father eventually got a job in Graz, Austria, which became part of Germany during World War II.
“After the war we were displaced persons because we had German citizenship but we lived in Austria,’’ Ungurean said.
Ungurean’s uncle already had emigrated to the United States. In 1953, Ungurean’s parents, Josef and Hedy, brought Karl and his brothers, Killian and Arno, to this country. Many of the German immigrants who came with them decided to settle in Chicago or Milwaukee but there was a large German population in Davenport, too. The Ungureans opted to stay here.
Karl, who had attend technical institutes in both Graz and Vienna, got a job as an engineer at Uchtorff Manufacturing in Davenport, where he was employed until retiring in 1997.
He also met a girl named Kay Dahlberg at a dance at the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and they were married in 1959. They celebrated their 59th anniversary last month.
Karl and Kay, who later became a teacher in the Davenport school district, raised three children and have six grandchildren, but they also took in eight foster children through the years. Karl still serves on the local foster care review board.
He had started running as a high school student in Austria and continued doing so in Davenport although initially he mostly ran indoors on a banked track at the Davenport YMCA. He didn’t like it when they removed the banked corners.
“The first time I did it after that I hit the wall,’’ Ungurean said with a laugh. “So I started running outside. It was much better.’’
He and seven other local runners founded the Cornbelt Running Club, which grew to have about 40 members in its first year. Hudetz was one of the leaders of the group, which took on a new challenge after he attended the 1974 Boston Marathon.
“He came back from the Boston Marathon and said ‘We’ve got to have something similar to that around here,’’’ Ungurean said.
Ungurean, who ran Boston himself a few times and ran as many as four marathons in some years, was one of 84 runners in the inaugural Bix 7 on July 26, 1975, and one of 114 in the second running the following year.
Then there was that day in January 1977 when Hudetz handed him a box containing a stack of papers, a small amount of cash and a handful of unpaid bills, and told him he was in charge of the race.
Anticipating that the race would grow a little, Ungurean purchased 250 race bibs for the 1977 Bix 7. He and the other organizers had to do some scrambling when it attracted 350 entries. The next year, it included 500 runners and it continued to grow from there.
The race in those days went up Perry Street instead of Brady. That changed when construction began on the Davenport RiverCenter immediately following the 1978 race.
Amazingly, Ungurean still managed to run in the Bix 7 in the years he was the director. In fact, he finished second in the 40-40 age group in 1977.
“He can do it all,’’ Froehlich said.
In the ensuing years, Ungurean has kept a lower profile while still being vitally involved in many areas of the race.
In 1983, the Road Runners Club of America honored him as the national volunteer of the year.
“He knows everything and he’s willing to do things, but I think he likes to stay in the background a little,’’ Schmidt said.
Ungurean said he plans to stay involved. Some of the Bix 7’s other long-time volunteer chairmen will step down when Froehlich retires as the race director next year. Not him.
“I said I’ll still keep on doing it,’’ Ungurean said. “I’m going to do it as long as I can. It’s fun to be part of it.’’