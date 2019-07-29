Quad-City Times Bix 7 Beat the Elite runner Mallory Asbe was released from Genesis Health System East on Saturday, hospital spokesman Craig Cooper confirmed Monday.
Asbe, who was given a head start with a chance to win prize money if she made it over the finish line ahead of the elite runners, gave it her all, going neck and neck with winner Leonard Barsoton. But she needed assistance to cross the finish line, and was taken to Genesis East for treatment.
Cooper said Saturday, she was in good condition and was expected to be discharged that day. Asbe and two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance on race day, they were among 23 treated in the Genesis medical tent near the finish line.