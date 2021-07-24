Updated: 10 Bix runners taken to the hospital from the course

The start-time temperature for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was reasonable, but the mercury shot up quickly and so did the action inside the medical tent.

Medic EMS says 10 runners were transported from the Bix course to a hospital — four to Genesis East, four to Genesis West and two to UnityPoint Trinity-Bettendorf.

One person treated in the tent was transported to the hospital, according to Genesis Health System officials. By 10:30 a.m., 36 runners had been treated in the tent, located just past the finish line.

Beat the Elite runner Doug Boleyn, 53, was the first patient escorted into the tent. Innovation officer at Genesis Health System, Boleyn was treated and released by colleagues from Genesis, which staffs the medical tent with dozens of volunteer doctors, nurses, aids and others.

A few runners had been wheeled in behind Boleyn around 8:45 a.m., but the temperature had climbed above 80 degrees by 9 a.m.

Longtime medical volunteers predicted before the race that they would be busy, given the direct correlation they have witnessed between Bix-day humidity and the number of runners getting overheated and under-hydrated.