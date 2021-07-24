Updated: Beat the Elite runner first patient in Bix medical tent, 12 runners were taken from the course to the hospital

The start-time temperature for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was reasonable, but the mercury shot up quickly and so did the action inside the medical tent.

One person treated in the tent was transported to the hospital. Another 12 runners were taken from the course to the hospital.

Beat the Elite runner Doug Boleyn, 53, was the first patient escorted into the medical tent, which is located just past the finish line. Innovation officer at Genesis Health System, Boleyn was treated by colleagues from Genesis, which staffs the medical tent with dozens of volunteer doctors, nurses, aids and others, and later released.

A few runners had been wheeled in behind Boleyn around 8:45 a.m., but the temperature had climbed above 80 degrees by 9 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., 36 runners were treated in the tent.

Longtime medical volunteers predicted before the race that they would be busy, given the direct correlation they have witnessed between Bix-day humidity and the number of runners getting overheated and under hydrated.

For this year's race, the Genesis tent was expanded into a 40-by-120-foot mammoth to accommodate greater spacing of patient cots. The second, air-conditioned tent, was taken out of service this year.