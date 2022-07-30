Updates: O'Keefe takes women's elite, Tiernan wins men's

Catch up with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on the course.
Former Augustana College runner Brian Lovejoy was the top finisher in this morning's 2-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix (10:55).Bettendorf grad Haley Humphrey was the female winner (12:16) #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/QULisO8oc6— Drake Lansman (@DLansman_DA) July 30, 2022
#qctbix7 Sylvia Eastman, 78, has been coming to the Bix 7 for decades and says the music is her favorite part. She's listening to the qc ukulele band pic.twitter.com/ISdowrO9tQ— Anthony Watt (@AnthonyWatt5) July 30, 2022
Women's elite champion Fiona OKeeffe. #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/4ftzLamtuE— Matt Coss (@mattcoss78) July 30, 2022
#qctimes Fiona O'Keeffe is the women's #qctbix7 winner in 35:59— Steve Batterson (@sbatt79) July 30, 2022
#qctbix7 Making it look easy pic.twitter.com/Xl8kFeQkry— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) July 30, 2022
Australia's Patrick Tiernan is the men's elite champion. #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/B7xCM4soEk— Matt Coss (@mattcoss78) July 30, 2022
#qctbix7 Part of the Big River Brass Band's set. pic.twitter.com/HXb6tjQgZA— Anthony Watt (@AnthonyWatt5) July 30, 2022
Break the Tape participant Olivia Moore is first to finish line. #qctbix7 pic.twitter.com/2kCHS8YxLA— Matt Coss (@mattcoss78) July 30, 2022
And they’re off #qctbix7 @qctimes. @BixSeven pic.twitter.com/EiKLYuXjzW— Nikos Frazier (@nikosfrazier) July 30, 2022
#qctbix7 Quick Bix on Perry Street pic.twitter.com/i5leJb5mhV— Anthony Watt (@AnthonyWatt5) July 30, 2022
#qctbix7 Any minute now pic.twitter.com/p9Bjs9WTKf— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) July 30, 2022