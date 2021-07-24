Veteran Kiplagat wins a Quad-City Times Bix 7 for the ages

“Considering the conditions, it was humid, but not too warm,” said Kiplagat.

Ironically, those conditions fit right into her strategy for the race.

“My strategy was to start easy and have fun and see how I perform at the fourth mile,” said Kiplagat, who finished sixth here in 2003 and fourth in 2005. “After the fifth mile, my body responded and I tried to run as smooth as possible.”

That form carried her past the elite field that was missing 2011 Bix winner Caroline Rotich, who was not able to get out of Nairobi because of COVID-19 testing issues, according to elite race coordinator John Tope.

“You can’t be upset getting beat by Edna Kiplagat,” said Werner. “I think we both came out here today just wanting to learn. … Running with so many women like Edna is incredible.”

The top three finishers said that the women’s lead pack also included 36-year-old Diane Nukuri (37:59), 30-year-old Lindsay Flanagan (38:09) and 27-year-old Carrie Verdon (38:33) through the early stages. Those three finished fourth through sixth.

But the race came down to the top three before Kiplagat pulled away.