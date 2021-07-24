Video board for Quad-City Times Bix 7 post-race party had busy week

The video board that towered over the Quad-City Times parking lot Saturday has had a busy week.

A new addition to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 post-race party, the video board was up in Milwaukee Tuesday night, part of a watch party in the Deer District as fans saw the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to clinch the NBA championship.

"We love it," said Three Carpenter, a professional speaker and club consultant who operated the board on Saturday. "These things are really awesome because all of them get everywhere in the country."

The board is one of 24 operated by Insane Impact, which provides LED display boards for events around the country, including the John Deere Classic and the Super Bowl, which is the one time a year all 24 boards are in the same place.

Saturday, it featured plenty of content from the Quad-City Times Bix 7, including galleries from races past, videos highlighting the race's history, and more.

Now that the Bix is over, the board is off to another big assignment.

"This one will go back to Madison," Carpenter said. "They've got a big thing at the University of Wisconsin relative to their football team."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.