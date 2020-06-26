Virtual Bix 7 still will have competitive aspect

“But we’re finding other races are doing it this way as well and it has worked well so we’re going to try it,’’ Juehring said.

All people entering this year’s Bix 7 can do their own race at a site of their choosing any time between July 1 and July 25. Rather than navigating the hills of Brady Street, Kirkwood Boulevard and McClellan Boulevard, as they normally would on the final Saturday in July, they can run their own race on a sidewalk, treadmill, trail, track, living room or even at another race.

After doing so, they can submit their time to the Bix results page.

“People can run it as many times as they want but you can only upload one time,’’ Juehring said.

In the High School Challenge, the fastest male and female high school runners — including recently graduated seniors — from Iowa or Illinois will earn $1,000 for their school, presented by the Premier Buick GMC Dealers. Since the money goes to the school, the competition will not affect participants’ athletic eligibility.