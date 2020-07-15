Virtual Bix will be unique for original entries

“I remember the first year Ed (Froehlich, who retired as the race’s director this year) was the race director and a thunderstorm turned the finish into a complete mess,’’ Fish said.

“There was no electronic timing — it was all paper — and it seemed like the back up at the finish line was about two blocks long. He got through, we got through it and Michelle will get through this COVID-19 stuff. She’s doing a great job of keeping people engaged.’’

Like many of the people who have and are continuing to register to participate in this year’s Bix 7, a virtual race is something entirely different.

“That’s a new thing for me,’’ Fischer said. “I’m sure it’s a different experience and I’ll miss the interaction with people along the course, but I’m glad I still have a way to participate.’’

Clark felt that way as well.

He missed more than a chance to run with the best this year.

“All of the fun and excitement, from the crowds lining the streets and cheering the runners on to getting to see the leaders and legends like Bill Rodgers out on the course, I missed that,’’ Clark said.