 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteer security staff kept the finish line safe
0 Comments
topical alert

Volunteer security staff kept the finish line safe

  • 0
Sara Olson-Smith

Chantal Maombi and Sara Olson-Smith worked as volunteer security to keep the finish line safe along 3rd Street for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday, July 24. 

 Sarah Hayden

Sara Olson-Smith and Chantal Maombi, wearing red "SECURITY" T-shirts, stood along the finish line on 3rd Street, making sure spectators stayed behind the metal barricades and out of the way of runners on the home stretch. 

Olson-Smith is an associate pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., and said she offered to help Race Director Michelle Juehring, who is also a member of the church.

"I'm here to help," Olson-Smith said. 

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., flashing police motorcycles turned the corner from Brady onto 3rd Street, signaling the first racers were near. Seconds later, the first two runners appeared and the crowd burst into cheers and applause.

Maombi joined in the cheering, clearly enjoying the excitement of the day. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Winner of single costume contest at Quad-City Times Bix 7 runs as plague doctor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20-year-old sprints have become a Bix fixture
Bix 7

20-year-old sprints have become a Bix fixture

  • Updated

Runners of all ages from around the Quad-Cities and beyond will sprint a quarter mile up Davenport's steep and iconic Brady Street Hill on Thursday during this year's Brady Street Sprints.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News