Volunteer security staff kept the finish line safe

Sara Olson-Smith and Chantal Maombi, wearing red "SECURITY" T-shirts, stood along the finish line on 3rd Street, making sure spectators stayed behind the metal barricades and out of the way of runners on the home stretch.

Olson-Smith is an associate pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., and said she offered to help Race Director Michelle Juehring, who is also a member of the church.

"I'm here to help," Olson-Smith said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., flashing police motorcycles turned the corner from Brady onto 3rd Street, signaling the first racers were near. Seconds later, the first two runners appeared and the crowd burst into cheers and applause.

Maombi joined in the cheering, clearly enjoying the excitement of the day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.