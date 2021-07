• Leonard Korir wins his third Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:48. He edges Frank Lara in a sprint to the finish line.

• Doug Boleyn, this year’s Quad-City Times Beat the Elite runner, was passed on the final stretch. He was taken to the medical tent after crossing the finish line.

