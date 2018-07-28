Quad-City Times Bix 7: Longtime volunteers keep water pouring
Mickey Davis was a supervisor at the former U.S. West phone company back in 1982 when a work group volunteered for their first Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Back to help year after year, she eventually inherited the water station and has the task of recruiting volunteers to hand out water to the runners.
"This is our domain — the turnaround. Then we clean it up," she said at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround.
"We've lost quite a few volunteers, a lot got old," said Davis, who is a young 83. "It's wonderful to have RAGBRAI here, but we lose a lot of volunteers to help there."
But she could count on Amy Snook of Davenport, who has been part of her work crew for 28 years.
Snook, who with her husband, Carl, is responsible for the early-morning setup, arrived about 5:30 a.m. to set up water tables and quickly had help from some young volunteers. "We like the kids because they can bend over," she said with a smile.
Snook's daughter, Angela Rhoades, who has joined them since she was little, now is bringing her son, Dylan, 8.
But Snook said "We're thinking about making this our last full year."
Davis said her station found some help this year from a group of about 20 volunteers from Sacred Heart and Trinity Episcopal Cathedrals, both in Davenport.
"We're close neighbors so we get together to do things," said Sacred Heart member Jim Collins. "We just have fun together 'fellow-shipping.'"
Quad-City Times Bix 7: Odd couple walks the Quick Bix course
A white pantsuit isn't exactly regular garb for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.
But what else would you wear if you're dressed as Hillary Clinton?
Patti McFate of Davenport donned the outfit along with a Hillary mask and walked the Quick Bix course Saturday with her husband, Loren, who had on a suit jacket and a mask of his own: of President Donald Trump.
Neither are Trump supporters but Patti said she got Loren to wear the mask, anyway.
"He does anything I tell him. Hillary is the boss," she said.
The pair said they first dressed as the 2016 presidential nominees during a parade a month before the election. They do it as a lark, to get people talking.
Patti adds that it's not uncommon for people to toss less than friendly comments their way.
Most of the negative comments, she adds, are aimed at her as Hillary. On Saturday, though, they got a lot of laughs.
With so much ugliness in politics these days, the couple were having fun with the costumes and the response.
"It's (all in) good humor," Patti says.
Quad-City Times Bix 7: Water use down at Bix 7
A cooler-than-normal start to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 gave the legion of volunteers passing out water less to do this year.
At 14th and Brady streets, a longtime volunteer said midway through the race that usage was about half the norm.
The race start temperature was in the low 60s.
"That made a lot of difference," said Bill Osborn of Davenport ,who has worked this water station for more than 15 years.
Usually, it's fairly hot on race day — so much so that volunteers are so busy passing out water they barely get to look up.
"A lot of time you don't get to see the race, you're so busy," Osborn said.
Along Kirkwood Boulevard, Lisa Lacy, also a longtime volunteer in that spot, said runners and walkers were mostly splashing water on themselves, rather than drinking it.
As for use, it was down there, too. Water tables still had plenty of cups on them with no takers.
"We're dumping water," Lacy said.
Quad-City Times Bix 7: Concrete company aids Bix route
Nothing says road barrier quite like a concrete mixer truck.
For the past several years, a crew from Block Hahn Builders, or BHB, has arrived before race time to position their trucks across major intersections along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 route.
Driver Larry Oetzmann, who has worked 56 years for the Davenport company, straddled one of two large gray and red concrete mixer trucks at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround to block traffic from entering the seven-mile route. "There still will be a few (cars) get in (by driving) around on the sidewalk," the Donahue, Iowa, man said.
"There's about six of us, two trucks here, two at Kirkwood and two downtown," said Oetzmann, whose company longevity has earned him the distinction as the only driver whose name is painted on the drum of his truck with the words "Dedicated driver."
From his post, he has enjoyed a bird's eye view of the turnaround, and up until this year, the famous water slide on the lawn of a nearby house.
Quad-City Times Bix 7: 7th and Brady partiers enjoy tradition, good food
Sue Bronzino of Davenport ran her first Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 1983.
That was a long time ago, and she doesn't run the race any longer.
Instead, she makes coffee cake.
For decades, Bronzino and family and friends have made it a tradition to stake out a spot at 7th and Brady streets.
This year, the tables full of appetizing breakfast options included coffee cake, pastries, an egg bake, potatoes, fruit, mimosas and Bloody Marys and plenty else.
The group posts signs with the names of the runners they're watching for, most of them friends and family, and they enthusiastically cheer for them as they pass.
They also have signs that make it clear that even though they're not running the race, they're also having a good time.
One sign read, "Free Beer Here," which they've begun offering to any of the runners or walkers who want to partake. "You wouldn't believe how many stop over," Sue said.
