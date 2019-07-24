For a long time, the men's open race at the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints brought in the defending champion year after year.
Dave Paulsen three-peated from 2004-06; Ryan Grenko went back-to-back two different occasions; Terrance Reid also won twice.
Then, the division began to crank out new champions for six consecutive years.
Sprints committee chairman Gary Roberson admits it's been frustrating.
"We can't control any of that," he said. "I don't know what we can do to encourage them to come back and compete."
When James Warren toes the line in the 19th running of the first event of Bix weekend, the open race could have its first back-to-back champion in eight years.
Warren will lead the field of eight up the 400-meter Brady Street hill in the final race of the individual sprints today at 7 p.m.
"I just like to compete," Warren said. "I like that it hurts a lot, in a weird way. I was never a great foot speed guy, always relied on my strength to carry me through."
Warren will not be the only defending champion looking to claim gold again.
Marek Wensel of Marion will go for his eighth straight men's masters title while Muscatine's Nancy Foxen can win her second consecutive women's masters race.
Jen Paul, who has won all five races in the women's 30-39 division, and 2017 men's 30-39 champ Matt Jones return to the Quad-Cities as well.
In the relays, Pleasant Valley and Assumption have occupied the last five girls titles while Bettendorf looks to nab its second boys title in as many years and third overall.
"It's going to be special," Roberson said.
Warren's qualifying time on the final day of 1 minute, 3 seconds will see the 25-year old don the No. 1 bib on the front of his chest.
The 2016 St. Ambrose graduate's competition will be stiff with Davenport Central grad and current senior at Loras College Tyson Morrison qualifying with a time of 1:04 and Brendon Scott running 1:06.
"My strategy has always been to stay with whoever wants to take it out," Warren said. "I'm very situational. Hopefully I'm there with them giving myself a fighting chance."
He ran the top qualifying time with very little training.
Over the summer, Warren has been working for a moving company called Adamantine Spine Moving based out of Iowa City that serves cities such as Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
The long hours have led to a small amount of free time to get runs in.
"When I'm working at that job eight-to-10 hours a day, I don't really feel very energized to go out and sprint," Warren said. "Running lately has taken a back seat."
After being in Colorado during the first qualifying day, work kept him from driving short of an hour to Davenport for the second time.
Finding out there was a third day made Warren ecstatic, the same feeling Roberson had when he saw the defending champ.
"He looks pretty good," Roberson said. "It is nice to see people come back."
Running was instilled in Warren once he reached freshman year at Rockford Boylan Catholic High School. He played soccer and dipped his toe in basketball, but running always was at the forefront.
"I liked racing all the time, it was something I enjoyed," Warren said. "I realized when I was younger, I was decently fast. Speed helped me be a decent soccer player.
"Knowing that was one of my strengths in other sports kind of carried into running."
Mainly a 400 runner throughout high school, Warren ran anywhere between the 100-meter dash and the 800-meter run for the Bees.
After earning his bachelor's degree in human performance and fitness, Warren stayed in the Q-C to become a volunteer track and field coach for Davenport Assumption under Tim O'Neill.
Two years of guiding Joy Ripslinger, Carly King, Lea Nelson and Julia Schumacher among others inspired Warren to become a better runner himself.
"I feel like it pushed me," he said. "I think the athletes I've worked with inspire me to do better."
The 2019 year was Warren's first as a volunteer coach at the University of Iowa. He'll go one more year for the Hawkeyes before embarking on a possible career in coaching.
"I want to see people happy with their accomplishments," Warren said. "Just watching them achieve their goals, that's what I want to see."
He's not ready to hang up the spikes, yet, however.
Warren's short-term goal is to make the USA Championships and run either the indoor 600 or 800.
"I just want to know if I'm on that elite level or close to it," Warren said.
Before his running and coaching goals can be met, Warren's attention is solely on winning his second straight title.
He doesn't want to finish second like he did in 2016 or not get the chance to run like in 2017.
"I like winning, I hate losing," Warren said. "Honestly, victory or defeat, I'm still going to be happy to run, an opportunity to compete."