Watch Now: On your mark: Highlights from the 48th annual Bix 7 starting line

Runners and walkers alike gathered with excitement at the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 starting line.

As runners prepped their minds and bodies for the race, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association gathered ahead of the line. They biked up the infamous Brady Street hill before the race gun fired, and they rode along side the course.

Members of the Cornbelt Running Club gathered next to the biking crew — sporting togas and faux wine glasses.

Race announcer Phil Stewart readied the runners.

One key change to this year's race: Runners' time-tracking tags are now fixed into race bibs. In past races, runners had to detach their timing tags from their bibs and attach it onto their shoes. The new 'ChronoTrack Timing B-Tags' track runners' times from the starting line to finish line, without the hassle of detaching and attaching the tag to a shoe.

"I can assure you that everyone who toes the line, whether you're fast or slow or in-between, will be running before thousands of cheering fans to the beat of the very best music around, and ending up at the very best post-race party in the country," Stewart said roughly 20 minutes before the race began. "You won't have a better time anywhere else on particularly one of the best weather days for the Quad-City Times Bix 7."

Stewart pointed out that former Olympians are included in the Bix 7 participant population.

"We have elite athletes from around the world," Stewart said. "We like to say the center of the universe is right here in downtown Davenport on the last Saturday of July."

Local posts from the American Legion Honor Guard, joined by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 776 and 299 presented the colors while London Young sang the national anthem. Young, who gave a beautiful performance, was selected to fill Jack Carey's spot after auditioning in June. Young's resume includes performances at the 2015 Atlanta Black History Month Parade, 2006 Modesto Relay for Life and 2015 WNBA Atlanta Dream Game.

Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring greeted the runners and crowd before the race began.

"Welcome to the 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7," she said. Juehring then gave a special shout out to former Olympian and World Marathon record-holder Bill "Billy Bix" Rogers, who she dubbed as the "original ambassador of running."

"Today is about community and coming together, and as you go up Brady Street … know you are 9,888 strong. Friends, run with the best! Here we go," Juehring said as the crowd erupted.

As the elite runners took off, joggers and walkers lagging behind sported several unique costumes. One man was dressed in a full business suit. Shortly after, two women sped past in wedding gowns (modified for running, of course). There was a group dressed as groomsmen a ways behind.

A yearly tradition, a group of Palmer students wore larger-than-life vertebrae costumes — lining up on the course to form a spine.

Some other notable costumes near the starting line included a group with Pac-Man character shirts, two participants dressed as a Jedi Knight and Sith Lord, sporting the blue and red lightsabers, respectively, "Uncle Sam" and colorful wigs and tutus galore.

A group 10 Elvis impersonators brought in the rear of runners at the starting line before volunteers began tearing down the starting line setup.