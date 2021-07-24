 Skip to main content
Water slide operator brings mother's memory to the Bix
Water slide operator brings mother's memory to the Bix

A memorial of Sean Trancao's mother sits under a shifted canopy as crowds head towards the Bix 7 finish line. 

 BROOKLYN DRAISEY

As runners slogged through the heat and crowds on Kirkwood Boulevard during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, they could see a reprieve in the median.

A gray tarp, continuously sprayed with a hose, offered brief refreshment for those brave enough to jump on. 

And watching over the scene, resting on a lawn chair with birthday balloons tied to the back, was a large photo of a woman, smiling. 

Sean Troncao has set up his water slide for 11 years now, after putting one up in his dad's lawn on a whim in 2010. After his mother died last fall, he and his family decided to set up a memorial for her in front of their house. 

She loved the Bix, Trancao said, it was one of her favorite days of the year. This year the Bix fell on her birthday weekend, so they decided to celebrate at the Bix and bring her back to the event she loved so much. 

People were definitely celebrating, taking turns blasting the tarp and passing runners as rock music blared from the speakers. 

"It just felt fitting to make sure she could join us," Trancao said. 

A memorial of Sean Troncao's mother sits across the street from the slip and slide Troncao sets up every year. 
