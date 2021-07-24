Watson: I ran the first Bix back since COVID-19. It was hot.

Everyone has their own reasons for running or cheering or music-ing on the Bix route. For newcomers, it’s a novel experience, for long-timers, it’s a tradition, for some it’s a homecoming, and for many, running is a way to honor people who aren’t here to run it anymore.

Kirk Openchowski, 53, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, ran the race in a purple shirt. On the back in bold white letters read “Forever running with Susan.” Susan Walls-Lyons died suddenly while on a shopping trip with her kids in 2011, Openchowski said. He ran cross country with her in high school, and she continued to be an avid runner long after. She had qualified for the 2012 Boston marathon before she died.

Now, he said, her former team comes to the Quad-Cities every year to finish the 7 mile race in her honor.

Ann Sydnor, who lives in Bettendorf and moved from Rock Island, stationed herself on Brady Street and pulled out her phone to record and cheer on a family member running by. She’s cheered on cousins, her brother, and friends running in the race for as long as she can remember. One family member dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf this year.