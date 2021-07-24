 Skip to main content
Who won the costume contest at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 afterparty?
Who won the costume contest at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 afterparty?

072421-bix-jg-village-07.JPG

A group of women dressed as Marilyn Monroe going throughout East Village in Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.

 Jessica Gallagher

The Nickelodeon Duo took the team costume contest at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 afterparty, while a plague doctor claimed the prize for the single contest. 

The duo were grown men — and brothers — who went with too-tight apparel covered in cartoon characters like the Rugrats and SpongeBob SquarePants, beat Little Red Riding Hood and Company (the Big Bad Wolf and Grandma ran too) and the Pink Girls — three young women in pink tutus.

Delaware brothers win team costume contest at Quad-City Times Bix 7.

After their win, they were good sports and shook hands with the Red Hood crew, who were the runners-up.

"I just wanted something goofy," Max Gondolfo, the brother who went with the Rugrats said.

Zak Gondolfo got a Spongebob sweater. Then went after it with something sharp to create arm and leg bands. 

"All of my other attachments are just pieces of that sweater," Zak Gondolfo said. 

The Gondolfo brothers are from Magnolia, Del.

The plague doctor, black beaky mask and all, stood alone in the contest and took the prize by default. 

Winner of single costume contest at Quad-City Times Bix 7 runs as plague doctor.

Alan Doran of Bettendorf ran his first Bix 7 in that getup. 

"It was very hot, very heavy," he said. "I've got about 10 pounds in this running vest right here."

