With a quick six, O'Keeffe enjoys a record run

From her initial strides up the Brady Street Hill on Saturday morning, Fiona O’Keeffe wasn’t thinking about running a seven-mile race.

She showed up ready to run the Quad-City Times Bix 6, an approach that ultimately led the 24-year old to add her name to list of champions at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

“In talking with my coach, we talked about all of the hills, the ups and downs, and we talked about thinking of this as a six-mile race. After all, the last mile here is all downhill,’’ O’Keeffe said after accomplishing her objective.

O’Keeffe won the women’s elite division at the 48th running of the Bix 7, crossing the finish line in 35 minutes, 59 seconds, a Bix 7 record for an American runner and the sixth-fastest time ever for a female in the race’s history.

The Chapel Hill, N.C., resident who competed collegiately for Stanford is the first United States runner to win the seven-mile race through the streets of Davenport since Aliphine Tuliamuk in 2017 and the race’s first American-born champion since Molly Huddle in 2014.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the Bix and to win a race that has the kind of tradition that this race has,’’ O’Keeffe said. “It was a good day for me.’’

O’Keeffe topped the women’s field by 33 seconds.

Caroline Rotich, the 2011 Bix 7 champion, was the runner-up in 36:32, three seconds in front of Biruktayit Degefa.

“Fiona ran a great race,’’ Rotich said. “We went back and forth a bit but when we got to that last mile, got to the downhill, she was flying. I was like ‘Come back!’ but that wasn’t going to happen. She was gone.’’

Defending champion Edna Kiplagat finished fourth in 37:10, seven seconds faster than her winning time in 2021, while Mary Mananu rounded out the top five in 37:21.

Taking to the streets in near-perfect late July weather – the temperature was 67 degrees at race time – O’Keeffe said she felt strong from the start.

“For the first half, I was trying to follow the leaders and go with the top women, get a feel for how things were going to go,’’ O’Keeffe said.

Things began to change once she reached the turnaround on the out-and-back course on McClellan Boulevard.

“Coming back on the hills, it started to thin out a bit. I started have some surges going back and forth a bit with Caroline Rotich,’’ O’Keeffe said.

At that point, Rotich felt like she had an opportunity.

“But, I think I forgot about one of those little hills,’’ Rotich said. “It gave Fiona a chance to get out a bit in front of me.’’

That provided O’Keeffe with the opportunity she has been looking toward to create some separation.

“I pulled away a bit and then I started to think about who might be behind me trying to catch me,’’ O’Keeffe said. “You always worry about that because you never know who might be back there.’’

On this day, that wasn’t happening.

Kiplagat, who like Rotich has been training in hotter-than-usual summer conditions in Colorado, said O’Keeffe ran a good race.

“I had a tough start, hit a little bit of a hole almost right away, but I was there for the first half,’’ Kiplagat said. “With about three miles left, coming up that long steady hill, she began to pull away.’’

While Kiplagat appreciated her time, she said it did not feel like she ran faster than she did one year ago.

“It was not as good as I had hoped, not as good as I had hoped,’’ said Kiplagat, who was looking to become the first Bix 7 champion to win back-to-back titles since Colleen De Reuck took first in 1997 and 1998.

O’Keefe finished third at the Bix 7 a year ago, part of a front-running group that included Kiplagat and Taylor Werner throughout much of the race until Kiplagat pulled away in the final miles.

She said that experience proved beneficial in helping her claim the $7,000 first-place prize this year.

“It was good to know the course, to have run this race before,’’ O’Keeffe said. “It’s a different and difficult course and experience here, I think it makes a difference.’’

It created a winning difference on a day that belonged to O’Keeffe, who won the race in the six miles she was thinking about when the starter’s pistol sounded, then enjoyed the downhill seventh mile to break the finish-line tape.

“It was a special day,’’ she said.