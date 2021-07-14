YMCA offering to watch the kids so you can run the Quad-City Times Bix 7

The runners won’t be the only ones worn out after the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
During the race, the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley can watch the children of the people participating, Josh Whitson, chief operating officer of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said. The service is available to anyone registered to run in the race regardless of whether they have a YMCA membership.
Child Watch runs from 6 a.m. to noon the day of the race at the R. Richard Bittner YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., and is for children ages 2 to 12 and will include a number of age-appropriate activities.
“Anything to wear ‘em out for six hours,” Whitson said.
That includes physical games and making toys available, he said. Refreshments are included.
“Mom and dad can leave tired, they can leave tired, there’s a good day,” Whitson said.
The deadline for signing up is July 19. The forms are available online.
The fee is $25 for one child, $50 for two or more.
“And that’s for the entire time,” Whitson said.
It is the first time the YMCA has offered the service. Other than Child Watch, the building will be closed.
“With us being in this location for the first time with the Bix, that was part of trying to figure out how we could help support the Bix and different things and we were asked to do that,” Whitson.
Drop off and pick up will be in the lobby of the main YMCA building.
“We’ll have workers greeting them, getting them all checked in and we’ll do check out in the same manner — they’ll come into the lobby and we’ll bring the kids out,” Whitson said.
Anyone wanting more information can contact the YMCA at 563-322-7171.
The 47th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is at 8 a.m. July 24. Register online at www.bix7.com.