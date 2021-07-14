YMCA offering to watch the kids so you can run the Quad-City Times Bix 7

The fee is $25 for one child, $50 for two or more.

“And that’s for the entire time,” Whitson said.

It is the first time the YMCA has offered the service. Other than Child Watch, the building will be closed.

“With us being in this location for the first time with the Bix, that was part of trying to figure out how we could help support the Bix and different things and we were asked to do that,” Whitson.

Drop off and pick up will be in the lobby of the main YMCA building.

“We’ll have workers greeting them, getting them all checked in and we’ll do check out in the same manner — they’ll come into the lobby and we’ll bring the kids out,” Whitson said.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the YMCA at 563-322-7171.

The 47th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is at 8 a.m. July 24. Register online at www.bix7.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.