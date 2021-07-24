Zip ties hold it all together: The Quad-City Times Bix 7 through the eyes of race director Michelle Juehring

"The thing I've really learned this year is that I have to let go," Juehring said. "We have 150 committees to work with all the volunteers and handle the day-to-day contact. It's my job to have complete confidence in their abilities.

"I'm letting go of the desire to do everything and learning that it is far more important for me to delegate. But it's not easy — not because I don't trust all of the volunteers and the committee members, but because I want to be part of it all."

Juehring said she had "some really big shoes to fill" when she was named race director before the 2020 race.

"Ed Froehlich was race director for 40 years," Juehring said. "He took this race from a local road race to a world-class, elite-athlete event.

"What he did was amazing. He added so many of the elements of the entire Bix 7 week that seem like they've always been here. Ed has left a legacy."

Through all the changes COVID-19 forced in 2020, planning for the 2021 race was not without lingering pandemic-induced difficulties.