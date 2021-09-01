Don't want to run 26 miles but would like to cross the old I-74 bridge on foot? The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon has you covered

Since the marathon, Rock Valley Physical Therapy marathon relay and Mel Foster Co. half-marathon start 15 minutes before those running the 5k, Moreno doesn't see any chance of a logjam on the bridge between the two groups.

Moreno said — if all goes to plan — the new I-74 bridge will be used next year. But getting a chance to run across the green-spanned bridge one last time is something he's looking forward to.

"It's been such a draw for 23 years for us," Moreno said. "I've heard it 1,000 times, many people participate in our event because that's the only opportunity they get to cross that bridge, so we're very unique. We know when the new bridge is done, the uniqueness is going to waver because other events are going to use that traditional trail but at least we got to use it for a quarter century, exclusively. We're really excited about that going away party, that send-off."

The 2021 race will serve as the Road Runners Club of America half-marathon state championships this year, another feather in the cap for a race that has received several honors in recent years. It was ranked as the top marathon in Illinois by Race Reviews in 2018 and the top half-marathon in Illinois in 2019, and Moreno was also presented with an Illinois Governor's Hometown award for 2020 in May.