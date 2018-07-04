EAST MOLINE — As a first-time participant in the Genesis Firecracker Run, Muscatine’s Nancy Foxen turned some not-so-good luck into a 10K win in her debut, finishing on top in 40:02. Lizzie Lundine was runner-up at 41:15, and Morgan Meseke (43:43) was third in a women’s 10K field of 275 Wednesday.
Foxen said her Independence Day plans usually include running the Grandview Freedom Run 5K with her husband, Chris, who coaches cross country and track at Muscatine High School. However, Chris was home with an injury watching the kids, which opened the door to run the Firecracker in East Moline.
The 40-year-old Foxen said she has been a distance runner all her life, running marathons before transitioning into half marathons after having kids. Her upcoming calendar includes running the Bix and Muscatine’s Watermelon Stampede.
“Somebody told me (the Firecracker) was challenging before I did this, but it’s a good tune-up for the Bix,” said Foxen, who was just a few seconds short of her goal of breaking 40 minutes. “I felt like the heat really got to me.”
Foxen, an art teacher at Grant and Mulberry elementary schools, trains by running with a friend in the morning before school days.
She kept a simple strategy in the 6.2-mile race after running “too fast” her first mile.
“I always just look at the person in front of me and just try to stay as close to, or try to pass,” Foxen said. “The people out on the course told me I was the first female, so that was nice.”