Genesis Firecracker Run returns to the streets of East Moline

After a year of silence, runners flocked to the streets of East Moline Sunday, celebrating the return of the 39th annual Genesis Firecracker Run.

Running season is officially back.

"It's an emotional thing," race director Joe Moreno said. "It's like putting on a wedding. This is my baby and she's getting married for the 39th time. But it's exciting. To be out here in the ambience of a race environment, that's what I thrive on."

Moreno said more than 2,500 runners signed up for the race, a dip from normal years, but still a welcome sight after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Firecracker Run to be held virtually in 2020.

"We're down and we knew exactly that was going to be the situation, coming from COVID, the pandemic, what's that going to be like?" Moreno said. "But you know what, it's working out really well, we're happy. You just don't know how people are going to react with the pandemic and being one of the first bigger races in the Quad-Cities. I'm very happy with the numbers."

Brian Lovejoy won the men's 10K with a time of 34 minutes, 39 seconds, ahead of Matt Jackson (35:24) and Samuel Long (35:40).

Jill Naab won the women's 10K race in 40:22, finishing ahead of Morgan Meseke (41:38) and Kelley Timmerman (44:30).