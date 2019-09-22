persistent rain, high humidity and warm, 70-degree temperatures conspired to slow down all but one race Sunday at the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
Former University of Illinois runner Colin Mickow shook off those conditions and overcame a 16-second deficit at the midway point to win the men's half-marathon in a record-shattering 1 hour, 4 minutes, 47 seconds.
The runner-up, Kenya's Daniel Kemoi, matched the old mark at 1:05:03.
Mickow's turnaround was made up mostly in the last miles, catching Kemoi by the 12-mile marker before using the final 1.1-mile stretch to outkick the Minnesota-trained Kenyan.
"I started relatively easy and wanted to finish strong," said Mickow, Princeton, Illinois native. "So as the race progressed, I just decided I'd wait until the end and see if I could catch him. That last mile snuck up on me. I wasn't paying attention. Then I saw the '12' and I was like, 'Is that for another race?' I felt good, so I just took off."
The late kick allowed Mickow to average 4:57 per mile and claim $500. Kemoi earned $300. Michigan's Zach Ripley picked up $200 for finishing third in 1:07:02.
Rock Island native Zach Hird won $100 as the top local (1:14:53). Hird and Mickow both reside in Naperville now, and sometimes train together.
This weekend marked the best of Mickow's four half-marathons since returning to competitive running this summer following a six-year, post-college layoff.
The 29-year-old's ultimate goal is qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Trials by running under the 2:19 time standard next month in Chicago.
"It's my first full, and I don't know if the half is a great indicator. We'll see," said Mickow. "I'm close in the half, so if I don't get it in the full, I'll probably run some more halves (this fall and winter) and see if I can hit (the number)."
Women: Also building toward next month's Chicago Marathon was the QCM's women's half-marathon winner.
Kenyan-turned-Chicagoan Jane Bareikis continued her path as a late-bloomer by turning a 1:19:20 to win the $500 top prize.
"I started running here (in Illinois). I never trained before in my life," Bareikis said. "This is my fifth year, so I'm still pretty fresh to running. I tried Chicago last year and ran 2:42. I'm hoping for better this year if the weather's good."
"This was good (preparation). This was like a Chicago pace. It was really hot and humid. I was breathing like a horse on the 11th mile. The (Arsenal) bridge was so slippery because of the rain. I was worried I wasn't going to make it. But I did."
Michigan's Andi Ripley was the $300 runner-up in 1:21.44. Wisconsin's Regan Weidner was third for $200 in 1:25:11.
Bettendorf's Stephanie Sellers was the top local in 1:32:09 to claim $100.
"This is a great race and it's good to win. It's a slow time, though, so it's nothing to be proud of," said Bareikis, who led by 33 seconds at the midway point.
"I really wasn't watching the time, though. My watch was off after one of the bridges, so there was no need to look at it anymore. I also looked around and nobody was behind me, so I just backed off and relaxed."
