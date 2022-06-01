Inaugural Belmont Mile set for Saturday at PV High School

St. Louis has the Festival of Miles. Chicago has the Magis Miles.

The Pleasant Valley High School running program wanted to create an opportunity closer to home for track and field athletes to extend their competitive season.

The first Belmont Mile will be held Saturday night at PV High School. There will be seven divisions of a mile race conducted throughout the evening on PV's blue oval.

It begins with a community race at 6:30 p.m., followed by junior high girls, junior high boys, high school girls, high school boys, elite women and elite men. The last race is scheduled for around 8 p.m.

"When we were trying to determine ways to increase enthusiasm for track and field, we thought it was important for Iowa to have its own event to try to showcase Iowa's talent," PV assistant cross country coach Nick Sacco said. "But it is really more than that because this is an all-comers meet that encourages all students to go the extra mile."

Drake Relays and high school state champions and medalists are expected to participate. The event had more than 90 registered participants as of Tuesday coming from the Des Moines metro, Chicagoland area and points in-between.

Dallas Center-Grimes standout Aidan Ramsey, scheduled to compete in the elite division, will take a shot at Iowa's all-time best mark of 4:04.38 in the 1,600.

Iowa City High's Ford Washburn, a state champion in the 3,200 and runner-up in the 1,600, is in the high school boys field along with PV's Jacob Mumey, a state runner-up in the 3,200, and Sioux City North's Gabe Nash.

PV sophomore-to-be Grace Boleyn is among those in the girls race along with Ankeny Centennial state medalist Rondi Quass.

The elite field features Linn-Mar alum Josh Evans, who currently holds Iowa's all-time best mark in the 1,600, along with NAIA 1,500 meter champion Isaiah Wittrock from Grand View University and numerous participants from Running Wild Elite and Runablaze Iowa.

Mike Jay, the voice of the Drake Relays, the Iowa high school state championships and numerous college meets throughout the year, will be the public address announcer.

There is no admission for spectators.

"We hope this will be a nice change of pace from the typical Saturday morning road 5K," Sacco said.

The race is sponsored by Running Wild, Crawford Company, Elite Ink and Jay's Track Guy Foundation, which provides running shoes to underprivileged student-athletes as well as scholarships. A portion of the registration fees will go to the Track Guy Foundation.

