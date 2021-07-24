Injury sidelines Praught Leer's Olympic hopes

Aisha Praught Leer is no stranger to tough breaks and having to overcome obstacles in her running career.

She now faces another one, and this time it took her 2020 Olympic dreams with her.

The former Moline High School standout was set to run the 1500 meters for Jamaica in the Tokyo Games, but suffered a freak “off-the-bone” meniscus tear during a Sunday training session, according to a post she made on social media.

“I heard and felt a painful pop doing a drill, but then proceeded to do one of the best workouts of my life,” said the 2008 MHS graduate. “On Wednesday I got an MRI, then sat in quiet disbelief … as the doctor told us I need surgery ASAP.”

Despite the severity of the injury, Praught Leer went on to say that she will delay surgery and make the trip to Tokyo.

“I will line up in Tokyo,” said Praught Leer. “When I arrive I’ll get the fluid drained from my knee and get a cortisone injection (this is legal, and my surgeon understands and supports me in this).”

The 31-year-old, a 2012 Illinois State University graduate, had been training in Switzerland for her new event.