Kenya's Limo wins QC Marathon; Areba breaks women's record

The 25th running of the Quad Cities Marathon in downtown Moline featured two first-time winners as Jackson Limo topped the men's field and Damaris Areba broke the women’s marathon record by nearly five minutes.

The Kenyan Limo won in 2:18.04, ahead of Luke Kibet (2:19.53).

Areba clocked a 2:30.29 as the Ethiopian shattered six-time event winner Hirut Guangul’s 2:35.07 clocking from 2012. The defending champion Guangul took third in 2:37.18 as Isgah Cheruto was the women’s runner-up in 2:36.51.

Areba went to the ground after the record-breaking run on a somewhat chilly morning and had to be taken to the medical tent, but returned later to accept her trophy along with a $3,000 first-place prize and a $1,000 bonus for breaking the course record.

Limo pulled away from Kibet and Sammy Rotich down the stretch to claim the top overall time.

“I feel good,” Limo said. “People are very welcoming and cheering us.”

Illinois native Taggart VanEtten took fourth in 2:25.20 and former University of Iowa runner Matt Lorenz took fifth 20 seconds later. VanEtten holds the world record for the fastest 100-mile time on a treadmill, 11:32.05, a pace of 6:55 per mile.

Three-time QCM winner and course record-holder Kiplangat Terer was ninth in 2:31.04.

Aaron Golding, a 2016 Alleman High School grad, was the top local finisher in the marathon. He clocked a 2:45.36 to place 13th in his QCM debut. Bettendorf's Bella Solis was the women's local winner in 3:29.55, which was good for 12th.

Golding actually got a bone contusion on his fifth metatarsal after slipping on a boot earlier in the week, but he said the pain subsided as the miles wore on and his adrenaline kicked in.

He said his time was about five minutes better than he thought he could run considering the injury that required a short break from running.

“As I got into the race I kind of dug deep and pushed through the pain,” the Mount Mercy University grad said. “About mile 15 was where I kind of pulled away and just went with my gut and went through it.”

His 18 weeks of training paid off as he hoped to beat his dad and qualify for the Boston Marathon. He accomplished both. Golding started training with Running Wild Elite in June.

“It was very successful,” he said of his debut. “About everything, really.”

In the half marathon, Mike Chesire was the overall winner in 1:05.13, ahead of Bettendorf's Mike Gille (1:07.48), and Jane Bareikis was the women’s winner in 1:15.41. Polina Hodnette was the women’s runner-up in 1:17.53.

Cheshire’s time was fourth-best in men’s history in the event and Bareikis’ time was second only to Laura Batterink’s 1:14.23 in 2014.

Another record fell in the 5K as Bettendorf’s Devin Allbaugh clocked a 14:53 to beat Jason Thomas’ 14:55 set last year.

Allbaugh said that he hoped to sneak in right under the record. It took a sprint to the finish, but he made it happen.

“I didn’t want to do 100% effort just because I’m doing the Twin Cities Marathon next weekend,” he said. “I felt pretty in control so I knew what I had to run assuming the course was accurate, which it was.”

Allbaugh treated the race as a final tune-up for the marathon and another chance to represent Running Wild Elite at a great local race.

“I’m hoping to run like (two hours, 18 minutes), the Olympic Trials qualifier,” he said of next weekend’s goals. “So I’m trying to run under that.”

Allbaugh has continued his running success this summer and said he has probably raced more than ever.

“Everything has gone really well and I’ve been having a ton of fun with it,” he said. “Just having a team and stuff, everything has felt so easy and really enjoyable.”

He plans to take some time off after next weekend’s marathon before he starts winter training.

The Pleasant Valley HS and Minnesota State University-Mankato grad said he is probably in the prime of his running career.

“I had complete ankle reconstruction surgery in my late 20s, so I really wasn’t able to run very much,” he said. “This is sort of my comeback tour resurgence, something like that.”