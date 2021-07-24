Live updates from the Quad-City Times Bix 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
• Leonard Korir wins his third Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:48. He edges Frank Lara in a sprint to the finish line.
Rock Island’s Jayden Bomelyn was not so sure, looking up at the daunting Brady Street Hill.
There's a lot more to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 than the race. While the StreetFest is gone, Davenport businesses are having block parties dow…
Harris will take over the position of pace car driver from the late Donny Wachal.
Mark Houston was standing at the finish line of the Arconic Jr. Bix on Friday, with phone in hand, grabbing as many photos and videos of the t…
The start-time temperature for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was reasonable, but the mercury shot up quickly and so did the action inside the medi…
The Heights of the Era, an all-day vintage music event new this year, has entered a partnership with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 to add more fun for participants and spectators.
With the 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 quickly approaching, here's what you should know before the race:
Runners of all ages from around the Quad-Cities and beyond will sprint a quarter mile up Davenport's steep and iconic Brady Street Hill on Thursday during this year's Brady Street Sprints.
In its first cruise on this part of the Mississippi River since the onset of COVID-19, American Cruise Lines is expected to add hundreds of pe…
