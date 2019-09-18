Unless you have plodded mile after mile in preparation this summer, running the full 26.2-mile distance Sunday is not advised.
However, the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is much more than just a marathon.
This weekend's 22nd annual event again offers two days worth of races and side competitions for the whole family, and there's still time to get signed up.
Online registration remains open until 6 p.m. Saturday at GetMeRegistered.com.
The start/finish line for all of the attractions is at John Deere Commons in downtown Moline.
Sunday offers a 7 a.m. mass start for the marathon, Mel Foster Co. half-marathon and Rock Valley Physical Therapy 5-person marathon relay. The Palmer College 5K follows at 7:15 a.m.
Saturday's fun includes a competitive 1-mile run paired with the Walk for the Cause, as well as the Kids' Micro-Marathon and the weight-lifting portion of the Build to Suit Pump 'N Run.
In honor of Rudy's Tacos, the sponsor of Saturday's 10 a.m. mile run/walk, the Rudy's Combo is offered as a registration option.
Weekend participants wishing to pair the Prostate Cancer fundraiser with a Sunday race can sign up for the combo, which includes an additional shirt and finisher's medal as well as a finish-line party Saturday.
The mile runners and walkers also can add to their race bib the name of a person they are honoring or remembering with their participation.
The post-race festivities include tacos and craft beer. Proceeds from the entire weekend support the Prostate Cancer-fighting awareness and education efforts by the local Us, Too chapter.
As part of its mission, the group is offering free PSA draws Saturday morning at the mile.
The Rudy's Mile and the Happy Joe's Kids' Micro-Marathon are both run in conjunction with the Active Endeavors Health & Fitness Expo at the TaxSlayer Center.
Quarter-mile, half-mile and mile are the distances available in the non-competitive kids' races. All participants receive a T-shirt, goodie bag and finisher's medal.
The micro-marathon also features jump houses, balloons, face painting and Happy Joe's pizza.
For the Pump 'N Run, participants are asked to bench and curl a percentage of their body weight during the Expo to earn a running-time reduction Sunday in this side competition.
Pump 'N Run registration can be added to sign-ups for any of Sunday's races.
The Expo, which runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and open to the public. It offers more than 40 booths featuring the latest in health and fitness as well as a schedule of speakers throughout the day.
Also available at the Expo is Yoga and a stretching session (7:30 a.m.), the Fleet Feet Shake-Out Run (8 a.m.), a Runner's Self-Defense Class (8:30 a.m.) and MetroLINK bus tours of the race course (11:30 a.m.).
The Expo also offers packet pickup and last-chance walk-up sign-ups. There is no packet pickup or registration available on Sunday.
Sunday's post-race party includes chiropractic care, massages, music, food and drinks. All of Sunday's participants also receive an event shirt, finisher's medal and are eligible for age-group awards.
Participants and spectators are both reminded to download the QC Marathon App from ITunes or Google Play to track runners and receive up-to-date race info.
For more details about the QCM, visit qcmarathon.org.