Although she has a ways to go before she can approach the win total of “Miss Firecracker” Kelley Timmerman, there might be a spot for LeClaire’s Jen Paul on the “Mount Rushmore” of repeat winners at the Genesis Firecracker Run.
After picking up her ninth Firecracker Run win and second straight victory in the 5K of the 36th annual Independence Day race, Paul was humbled when thinking of Timmerman’s 15 wins at the Firecracker race.
“It makes me realize what an accomplishment 15 is from Kelley Timmerman, who is the Miss Firecracker,” Paul said after winning the 3.1-mile race in 19-minutes, 27-seconds. “I find every year it gets more and more difficult for me to continue to train.”
Timmerman finished fifth overall in the 10K with a 44:17, which topped the age 50-54 division.
The 35-year-old Paul fell short of her goal of finishing under 19 minutes, but it was enough to finish 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Rebecca Wilder on a steamy Wednesday in East Moline. Wendy Shaw (20:20) placed third in a women’s 5K field of 1,135.
“A win is nice, but I have training set up so I can hit some times I think I’m capable of,” Paul said. “You can’t control who shows up, but you can control your training and how you perform and how you get ready for a race and prepare. I do the best that I can on those things.”
She also credits part of her success to a career that is conducive to being able to stay in running shape. As an employee at the Rock Island Arsenal, Paul says she is fortunate to be able to fit in a run at lunch time a few times a week as part of a health and wellness program that allows workout time at lunch.
“Ultimately, the days of hitting PRs and fast times have gone,” said Paul, who is also running this evening's Brady Street Sprint qualifier, “but I still like to maintain staying in shape to set a good example for my children.”
Foxen wins in 10K debut
As a first-time participant in the Genesis Firecracker Run, Muscatine’s Nancy Foxen turned some not-so-good luck into a 10K win in her debut, finishing on top in 40:02. Lizzie Lundine was runner-up at 41:15, and Morgan Meseke (43:43) was third in a women’s 10K field of 275.
Timmerman, showing she is still competitive in the event, finished fifth in 44:17.
Foxen said her Independence Day plans usually include running the Grandview Freedom Run 5K with her husband, Chris, who coaches cross country and track at Muscatine High School. However, Chris was home with an injury watching the kids, which opened the door to run the Firecracker.
The 40-year-old Foxen said she has been a distance runner all her life, running marathons before transitioning into half marathons after having kids. Her upcoming calendar includes running the Bix and Muscatine’s Watermelon Stampede.
“Somebody told me (the Firecracker) was challenging before I did this, but it’s a good tune-up for the Bix,” said Foxen, who was just a few seconds short of her goal of breaking 40 minutes. “I felt like the heat really got to me.”
Foxen, an art teacher at Grant and Mulberry elementary schools, trains by running with a friend in the morning before school days.
She kept a simple strategy in the 6.2-mile race after running “too fast” her first mile.
“I always just look at the person in front of me and just try to stay as close to, or try to pass,” Foxen said. “The people out on the course told me I was the first female, so that was nice.”
Rachel Allen was the female winner in the 1-mile race, clocking a 7:18. Isabel Gibbs (7:46) was the runner-up in the mile, followed by Ella Palmer (8:19).