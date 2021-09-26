Pence breaks 20-year U.S. drought in controversy-marred marathon

Tyler Pence didn’t come into the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon thinking he was going to run his fastest time ever.

He also didn’t expect the two runners from Kenya who were far out in front of him through the first half of the race to be disqualified for running the wrong route.

But both things happened Sunday in the 23rd running of the marathon.

Pence, the head track and cross country coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield, crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race. His time is the third best in the history of the event and earned him the first prize of $3,000.

Hirut Guangul of Ethiopia also pocketed $3,000 as she won the women’s race for the sixth time.

But Kenyans Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet were left to wonder what might have been had they not diverted from the course on Arsenal Island, a little more than halfway to the finish line.

Saolo and Kibet were far out in front of Pence and the rest of the pack as they came down Rodman Avenue on the island. But the bicycle rider leading them through the course mistakenly went straight on Rodman when he should have turned, and the two Kenyans followed him.