Q-C Marathon will use old I-74 bridge one last time

Nothing much is going to be different about the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon this fall.

And as far as long-time race director Joe Moreno is concerned, that’s a good thing. A very good thing.

The 24th annual race will go back to being held live and in-person Sept. 25-26 after a one-year respite because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the first leg of the 26.2-mile course again will cross over the old I-74 bridge.

Neither of those things was entirely certain until recent months.

"The big thing was are we going to have the race, a real, live road race?" Moreno said Thursday at the marathon’s annual kickoff event. "No. 2, is it going to be safe? Yes it will be. We’re going to make sure of that."

Moreno is excited that the race will be able to utilize the old bridge one last time before it is dismantled.

"It’s an honor that they’re working with us to let us run over that and then it’s going to come down," he said.

He admitted that he and local governmental agencies had to jump through a few hoops with transportation officials in order to make that happen.