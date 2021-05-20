Q-C Marathon will use old I-74 bridge one last time

Nothing much is going to be different about the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon this fall.
And as far as long-time race director Joe Moreno is concerned, that’s a good thing. A very good thing.
The 24th annual race will go back to being held live and in-person Sept. 25-26 after a one-year respite because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the first leg of the 26.2-mile course again will cross over the old I-74 bridge.
Neither of those things was entirely certain until recent months.
"The big thing was are we going to have the race, a real, live road race?" Moreno said Thursday at the marathon’s annual kickoff event. "No. 2, is it going to be safe? Yes it will be. We’re going to make sure of that."
Moreno is excited that the race will be able to utilize the old bridge one last time before it is dismantled.
"It’s an honor that they’re working with us to let us run over that and then it’s going to come down," he said.
He admitted that he and local governmental agencies had to jump through a few hoops with transportation officials in order to make that happen.
"We do a lot of hoops …," he said. "You’ve just got to have the support of the local municipalities. We’ve got a great relationship with everybody. That helps."
The marathon again will offer seven different options for local runners and walkers, all spread over a two-day period.
They can do the conventional 26.2-mile marathon, a half-marathon, a 5k, a 1-mile run/walk or they can participate in the marathon as part of a relay team. There also is a kids micro marathon and the Pump-N-Run, an event in which participants’ weightlifting skills are factored in with their running ability.
The marathon, as always, will begin and end in front of the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and traverse through five cities.
Like many races, the marathon was held on a virtual basis last year with runners recording their own times on a course and at a time of their own choosing.
The Q-C event put an added twist on that, however.
"What we did is we gave them a real start/finish line structure on marathon weekend at the TaxSlayer," Moreno said. "So on marathon weekend, if you hadn’t run your virtual event — whether it’s 5k, half-marathon, marathon — you could go there any time that Saturday or that Sunday on marathon weekend and start under a real gantry with a clock running and go out and run your race and come back and finish in a gantry. That’s what we provided last year."
He admitted there was a certain level of nervousness attached to that.
"It was difficult simply because you didn’t know what to expect, you didn’t know who’s going to turn out," Moreno said. "Is it safe to do this? Are we going overboard or not? I don’t think so. We followed the rules, followed the guidelines."
He said the race again will do whatever is necessary to follow whatever pandemic-related restrictions are in place four months from now.
"Safety has been our organization’s No. 1 priority …," he said. "We want people to feel good about this event and feel safe."
The 2021 race will serve as the Road Runners Club of America half-marathon state championships this year.
It’s just one more distinction for a race that has collected a handful of honors in recent years. It was ranked as the top marathon in Illinois by Race Reviews in 2018 and the top half-marathon in 2019. And at Thursday’s event, Moreno was presented an Illinois Governor’s Hometown Award for 2020.