QC Marathon will be back to 'close to normal'

He said he has been pleased that registration for the races hasn’t taken a huge hit because of the pandemic. He said it’s down about 15% from the last time the event was held, in 2019. A total of 406 people ran in the marathon that year.

"That’s really good because I think the national average is like 30 to 35%," Moreno said. "This is a great running community and they appreciate this event to the point where it’s not impacting us as bad as at the national level."

One of the things that has Moreno most excited this year is that the race will be allowed to use the old I-74 bridge one last time. That is one of the earliest stretches of the marathon, which winds its way through all four cities.

"We’re blessed to be able to run over it for the last time," he said.

Entrants in the 5K also will have the option of using the old bridge. There are two possible 5K routes: The normal one that goes east down River Drive and another that takes runners across the bridge almost to the Iowa side before coming back. Moreno refers to that one as "the Sunday stroll."

"I know a lot of people who have never set foot on that bridge that are going to participate in the Palmer 5K simply for that reason," he said.