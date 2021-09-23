QC Marathon will be back to 'close to normal'

If you’re making a list of people who are delighted that restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased somewhat, make sure you include Joe Moreno.
Maybe close to the top of the list. The long-time director of the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is darn near giddy over the fact that his event is going to be held live, in person this weekend, after falling victim to the virus last fall.
"We’re just so happy that it’s back to normal or close to normal anyway," Moreno said as he looked ahead to this weekend’s 23rd running of the marathon. "There’s some limitations but gosh, just to be back out there running again is very cool."
As always, marathon weekend will begin Saturday with packet pickup at the TaxSlayer Center along with the Rudy’s Tacos 1-mile run/walk and the Happy Joe’s Kids Micro-marathon.
The main event is Sunday when the marathon, the Mel Foster Half-Marathon and the Rock Valley Physical Therapy 5-person Marathon Relay begin at 7 a.m., followed by the Palmer 5K at 7:15.
A recent resurgence of the pandemic will prompt a few restrictions. Runners will be required to wear masks indoors when picking up their race packets and attending the race expo. And relay participants must wear masks when riding on MetroLink buses.
"Other than that, it’s pretty much normal," Moreno said. "You have the option of wearing a mask (while running) if you want one but other than that, it’s going to be fine. It’s just basically the indoor stuff."
He said he has been pleased that registration for the races hasn’t taken a huge hit because of the pandemic. He said it’s down about 15% from the last time the event was held, in 2019. A total of 406 people ran in the marathon that year.
"That’s really good because I think the national average is like 30 to 35%," Moreno said. "This is a great running community and they appreciate this event to the point where it’s not impacting us as bad as at the national level."
One of the things that has Moreno most excited this year is that the race will be allowed to use the old I-74 bridge one last time. That is one of the earliest stretches of the marathon, which winds its way through all four cities.
"We’re blessed to be able to run over it for the last time," he said.
Entrants in the 5K also will have the option of using the old bridge. There are two possible 5K routes: The normal one that goes east down River Drive and another that takes runners across the bridge almost to the Iowa side before coming back. Moreno refers to that one as "the Sunday stroll."
"I know a lot of people who have never set foot on that bridge that are going to participate in the Palmer 5K simply for that reason," he said.
The marathon and half-marathon, as always, will include an international field of runners competing for prize money. The top five men’s and women’s marathon finishers earn money, with a top prize of $3,000. There also is prize money for masters runners and the highest Quad-Cities finishers.
Included in the field will be both the men’s and women’s course record-holders.
Philemon Terer of Kenya set the men’s record of 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds in 2013 and also won the race in 2018 and 2019. His three victories ties Jynocel Basweti for the most ever by a male runner.
Hirut Guangul of Ethiopia, a five-time winner of the marathon, also returns. She set her record of 2:35:07 in 2012 and followed that with wins in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Among the leading challengers to Terer is Illinois-Springfield track and cross country coach Tyler Pence, who competed in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, and Kenya’s 47-year-old Christopher Kipyego, who was the overall champion of the Detroit Marathon in 2018 and 2019.
In addition to Guangul, there are two other former Q-C champions in the women’s field. Joan Massah won in 2018 and Ukrainian Valentyna Poltavska won in 2005.