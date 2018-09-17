Top-end talent pushed by quality depth. Proven veterans mixed with promising newcomers. Plenty of "rabbits" for a pack to chase in favorable weather conditions.
Sunday's men's field for the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon has everything a 26.2-mile race promoter could wish for except for a defending champion.
Kenyan Hillary Too sent regrets over a month ago, but the 21st annual event has a pretty good pinch-hitter lined up for last year's winner in 2013 champ Kiplangat Terer, the QCM's course record holder.
Kenya's Terer followed up that record-shattering, 2-hour, 14-minute and 4-second victory with a 2:17:37 runner-up performance in 2014, which still ranks seventh among the bi-state race's best-ever times.
Too survived the slowing effects of hot and humid conditions last fall for a 2:21:40 lap of the local riverfront.
"Having the course recordholder back in the field is pretty cool," said Ian Frink, the QCM's long-time elite runner coordinator.
"We haven't seen him for awhile, so it's great to get him back. He was second at Cleveland earlier this year (in 2:16:54), and finished top 5 in three other marathons in the last two years, so he's still running strong."
However, more than Terer can make that claim heading into Sunday's 7 a.m. race, which starts and finishes outside the TaxSlayer Center at Moline's John Deere Commons.
Among the returners from last year's QCM is the runner-up (Ethiopian Hailemariam Kahsay) and third-place finisher (Kenyan Luke Kibet). Kahsay's career-best time is 2:15:51 from a 2015 marathon in Wuhan, China.
Also back is Kenya's Sammy Rotich, who finished second last fall at the Des Moines Marathon after winning the QCM's half-marathon in 1:07:29.
Other QCM veterans in the field include Kenyan David Tuwei and Ethiopian Abu Kebede Diriba.
Tuwei, the local runner-up in 2011, won the Lincoln and Fargo marathons in 2017 and owns a 2:19:57 personal record from the 2015 Twin Cities Marathon. Diriba, who was third in 2015 and fourth in 2016 at the QCM, turned a career best 2:22:04 at the 2016 Pittsburgh Marathon.
"(Kahsay) ran a good time on a really hot day here last year and his PR is around our record, so he's definitely a contender again," Frink said. "But there's a lot of guys to consider that should be in the mix, too."
Chief among the newcomers is Ethiopia's Tadesse Yae Dabi, who finished sixth at the 2016 New York City Marathon, turning a 2:13:06 in one of the world's major events.
"Anyone who can run like that there is completely legit," Frink said, guessing Dabi, Kahsay and Terer to be the main contenders. "After that, you start looking at a whole bunch of guys in that mid-range."
Along with Kibet and Rotich, Frink looks at six QCM newcomers in that next group of strongest hopefuls.
Included are a quartet of Kenyans — William Mutai (2:20:03 earlier this summer in the heat at Minnesota's Grandma's Marathon); Philip Mburu (Top 5 this year at both Cleveland and Green Bay); Lazarus Yego (2:17 PR at Tanzania earlier this year); and Kenneth Kosgei (third at Philadelphia last year).
Ethiopians Temesgen Habtemariam Bekele and Suleman Abrar Shifa also show promise.
Bekele won last year's Richmond Marathon and owns an impressive career-best (2:11:42) from 2013 in Cologne, Germany. Shifa ran 2:23:25 in 2016 in New York and owns a 1:05:30 PR in the half.