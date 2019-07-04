Spencer Smith displayed what a year of running with the University of Iowa men’s track and cross country teams can do for a defending Genesis Firecracker 10K champion.
Smith, a 2017 Alleman grad, defended his men’s 10K title with a time of 32 minute, 33 seconds to take home the gold amid steamy conditions on Thursday morning in East Moline.
Jen Paul, a six-time 5K Firecracker winner since 2010, collected her first 10K title in the race with a 39:26, ahead of Apryl Campbell’s 39:58.
Smith donned his red, white and blue and dropped over a minute from his winning time a year ago, finishing a healthy distance ahead of runner-up Sam Whan (35:02). Brian Lovejoy (35:20) took third.
The 19-year-old said he felt good about his performance, given the heat weighing things down on the 6.2-mile course.
“It was almost the same conditions as last year, so going into the race knowing that, I was trying to compare where I was at,” said Smith, a former cross country all-stater and state medalist in both the 1600 and 3200 for the Pioneers. “Given that I was almost two minutes faster than last year, it feels really good knowing that, and hopefully I can carry that on to the Bix and cross country season at Iowa.”
Smith got his feet wet as a freshman in the Big Ten Cross Country Championships last October, finishing the 8K run in 24:59.8, good for 51st as Iowa’s No. 7 finisher. Iowa took sixth as a team.
“That was a really good confidence booster in the season,” said Smith, who red-shirted in track, “so hopefully I can carry my momentum into next cross country season and track as well at Iowa.”
Smith said he has been focused more on bumping up his mileage than his pace before building up his speed when cross country team training starts up again in August.
The Bettendorf native is excited to take on the Quad-City Times Bix 7 later this month, and he looks forward to seeing the familiar faces in local road races like the Firecracker.
“Just seeing them out competing and doing well; it’s great," he said.
The women’s 10K title was a proud accomplishment for Paul, who has been a staple of the 5K race over the last decade. She said her distance training has amped up for the first time since 2012, and adding to her collection of Firecracker gold was especially satisfying.
“To win in the Quad-Cities, that’s always fun, and especially at this race,” said the 36-year-old Paul. “Ultimately, with the heat and the hills, it’s a mental toughness race. It’s not really about time, it’s about gutting through and just continuing to tackle the heat and each hill and the sun as it comes.”
She credited encouragement from fellow runners as helping in the tougher conditions.
Paul plans to run the 4-mile Moonlight Chase in Eldridge on July 13, followed by the Brady Street Sprints and Bix to complete her competitive running season.
Seeing the positive results of her training for bigger challenges is what it’s all about for Paul.
“For me, it’s about challenging myself and doing things differently. This year, I really thought I would focus on the 5K, but training has been going well and I’ve been able to stay healthy, so I thought I would do a couple halves, and I really surprised myself with how I ran,” said Paul, who said race director Joe Moreno also gave her a nudge to compete in the 10K. “I just take it day by day and listen to the body. That’s what I’ve learned in all the years of training.”
Young, Feehan win 5K
Another familiar face in the local running scene, Phil Young — the owner of the First Fleet Sports location in Davenport — had yet to break the tape at the Firecracker. But he finished in 15:57 to take men’s 5K gold, just ahead of runner-up Kevin Claus (15:59). Dalton Martin took third in 16:11.
“I was hoping to win,” Young said, “so I did what I could to get that done.”
Outracing the young guns only added to Young’s win. Claus ran at Augustana and Riverdale, and Martin is a United Township grad heading into his sophomore year at Wartburg.
“I took a little break, but I’ve probably been running this race since I was 14,” said Young, a 2002 Davenport Assumption grad and Iowa alum. “It was a fun one to check off the list. … I have to train a little differently than the young kids do. I’ve got my own young kids to chase around and a business to run, but I make it work.”
Young plans to run the Moonlight Chase and Bix while pacing for a marathon.
Marie Feehan clocked an 18:45 as women’s 5K champion, ahead of Mallory Lafever (19:56) and Kelsey Allbaugh (19:59).
After winning in her 5K debut at the Firecracker, the 35-year-old Boone native and Bettendorf resident credited her training at Orangetheory Fitness in Davenport. She trains mainly longer distances, so feeling out the pace of a 5K was a new challenge that ultimately ended in success.
“I wanted to test where my 5K was at, because I really like the 10K course, too. It’s so hilly and challenging; I love that kind of challenge,” Feehan said after her gold debut. “I placed in a half marathon this fall, but certainly I don’t think I’ve ever won. So my kids will be pumped about that.”