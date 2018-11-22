The TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon had plenty for which to be thankful on Thanksgiving.
The 21-year-old local festival of road races was recognized just before the holiday as the top marathon in Illinois.
In a nationwide poll conducted by RaceRaves.com, the leading online race finder and reviews community for runners, participants from across the country selected their favorite marathon in each state.
Thousands of votes, reviews and ratings were factored into the process, with RaceRaves building a "who's who" guide to help runners of all abilities develop their all-star marathon wish list.
"We're so honored," said founding QCM race director Joe Moreno. "And, it’s an honor we don’t take for granted in this very competitive industry of road racing, either."
"All we can say is thank you to all of our loyal, past participants -- our QCM family, as we call them. It's a great acknowledgement from them and from RaceRaves."
Among the factors RaceRaves users were asked to weigh in their voting was overall event production, on-course support, community involvement and a scenic course that showcases the beauty and attractions of the local region.
Because of their status as major marathons world-wide, the Boston Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon and Bank of America Chicago Marathon were excluded from the voting in their respective states.
Even if Chicago were factored in, though, Moreno knows from past feedback from countless participants, the QC event would have received plenty of positive reviews and voting support.
"It’s recognitions and participant’s reviews like these that do let us know we’re doing something right, though," Moreno said.
"Our competition is solid, excellent marathons in their own right, yet the voters chose us. We're humbled by that."
Considered a flat and fast course, the QCM has become a popular destination for runners attempting to quality for Boston.
Proceeds from the QCM also benefit local prostate cancer education and support programs, and the race also serves as a vehicle for other area charities to raise funds and awareness.
"We know we have one of the best courses in the country," Moreno said. "We also have a great organization, to coordinate with so many federal, state and local entities. We also enjoy terrific community support. We know dollar for dollar, we're a great value and that's a credit to our wonderful sponsors."
The complete list of winning marathons by state is available on RaceRaves.com.
"We're very grateful for the acknowledgement," Moreno said, "and it makes us want to continue our trend to produce a top-notch event with a hometown flavor."