Philemon Kiplangat Terer was seeking a strong rebound.

The 34-year-old Kenyan missed a month of training this summer recovering from an injury suffered while relinquishing a late lead during May's runner-up finish at the Cleveland Marathon.

So Terer got just what the doctor ordered Sunday, overcoming a deep and talented men's marathon field in a persistent rain to successfully defend his title at the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.

The victory, good for the $3,000 top prize, marked the third win for Terer in the 22nd annual running, tying him with countryman Jynocel Basweti for the most in the event's history.

"I want to do this as much as possible," Terer said after adding to marathon wins last fall and in 2013.

Terer's winning time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 17 seconds was off the course-record 2:14:04 he set in 2013's win.

Terer also logged the event's second-fastest time ever (2:14:25) last year.

However, despite the wet and windy conditions, mixed with 70-degree heat and high humidity, Terer still was quick enough to win by 77 seconds.

Fellow Kenyan Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich was the closest finisher to Terer at 2:18:34 for the $1,500 runner-up prize.

Rounding out the top five were Ethiopian's Gezahagn Girma Beyene (2:19:50; $1,000) and Birhanu Dare Kemal (2:20:17; $750), plus Kenya's William Mutai (2:21:01; $500).

"I know the course very well, and I get more and more experience every time I return," Terer said. "I know where to push, where to relax a bit. I used all of that to win the race again."

Terer was joined by Rotich, Beyenne and Mutai in logging a 32:22 opening 10K.

Terer and Rotich quickly broke free from the lead pack, though, and were alone by nearly a minute by the half-marathon mark.

Just before the 20-mile mark, Terer made another move and Rotich failed to answer, allowing the champ to open a 31-second gap by Mile 23.

Terer average mile was 5:14.

"It was two of us for a long time," Terer said. "It was humid and I don't like the (humidity). But I do like running in the rain. So I knew I'd be OK."

Davenport's Tristan Coughlin claimed $200 as the top local men's marathon finisher, logging 2:38:59.

The other men's marathon money winners came in the Masters Division where Kenyan Edwin Korir (2:43:30) posted a 12-second win over Chicago's Brian Martin to claim $500. Martin earned $300 for a 2:43:42 finish. Kenyan David Tuewi was a $200 winner in third at 2:46:16.

