BEAVERS AT A GLANCE COACH: Nick Dohrman, second season LAST YEAR: Qualified both Buddy Darting and Zach Hein for state in Class 1A FAST FACT: As a junior, Buddy Darting placed 12th at state. He was one of 10 sophomores and juniors that finished in the top-15 at the Class 1A cross country meet in 2018. KEY RETURNERS: Boys - Buddy Darting, sr.; Zach Hein, sr.; Girls - Emmy Drake, sr.; Abbi Brown, sr.; Lindsey Randolph sr. PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Boys - Gavin Reid, so., Kael Brisker, so. 2019 SCHEDULE Sept. 3 -- at Louisa-Muscatine, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 -- at U of Iowa Kickers Soccers Complex, 5 p.m. Sept. 10 -- at Tipton City Park, 5 p.m. Sept. 14 -- at Monticello, 9 a.m. Sept. 17 -- at Knoll Ridge, English Valleys, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 -- at Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 -- at 3-30 Golf & Country Club, North Cedar, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 -- at Central DeWitt, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15 -- Conference meet, at U of Iowa Kickers Soccer Complex, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 -- State-qualifying meet, TBD Nov 2 -- State meet

WILDCATS AT A GLANCE COACHES: Andrew Hermiston (boys) and Tracy Tappendorf (girls), both in third season LAST SEASON: Qualified two boys, Easton Botkins and Jack Voss, for the Class 1A state meet. FAST FACT: At the 2018 state meet, Durant senior Easton Botkins finished a little over 30 seconds behind teammate Jack Voss. Those 30 seconds was the difference between 29 spots (Voss finished 38th, Botkins 67th). KEY RETURNERS: Boys - Nathan Moomey, so.; Girls - Heidi Wolf, sr.; Kyrnan Liske-Rochholz, sr. PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Boys - Drake Shelangoski, so.; Kayden Johnson, so.; Girls - Carlie Jo Fusco, fr. 2019 SCHEDULE Sept. 3 -- at Emma Young Park, Clinton, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 -- at Tipton City Park, 5 p.m. Sept. 17 -- at Knoll Ridge, English Valleys, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 -- at Fillmore Fairways, Cascade, 4 p.m. Sept. 23 -- at Bellevue Golf Course, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 -- at 3-30 Golf & Country Club, North Cedar, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 3 -- at U of Iowa Ashton cross country course, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 -- at Bellevue Golf Course, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15 -- Conference meet, at Iowa Kickers Soccer Complex, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 -- State-qualifying meet, TBD Nov 2 -- State meet