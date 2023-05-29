Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rylee McMullen came close to winning a Kwik Star Criterium title in 2022. The Instafund Racing team member placed second in the Women’s Pro division.

McMullen returned to the Village of East Davenport with a chip on her shoulder this season, and the New Zealander used it to win the event, besting the likes of Goldman Sachs Racing’s Jane Tullis and United’s Staci Dixon.

“I think I’ve really learned a lot over the last 1 1/2 seasons,” McMullen said. “I put a lot of work into my sprint, and I’ve been riding a lot on the track. Yeah, I’ve just been going into every single sprint with a plan. Like, I try to be really calculated. So, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

McMullen’s trip to the top of the podium earned her a share of the $4,000 Women’s Pro division purse and half a dozen donuts from Kwik Star. While McMullen tries to be in top physical shape as a cyclist, she said she won’t hesitate to eat the donuts she won.

McMullen said the baked and glazed confections will provide her with sustenance when she drives over eight hours back to Fayetteville, Arkansas. McMullen added that she does most of her training in the Natural State.

For much of the summer, McMullen’s car has also doubled as her domicile. As she travels across the country, McMullen uses her vehicle as a home base rather than an actual building.

“I’m literally living out of a car this year,” McMullen said with a chuckle. “I change cities every week, and spend at least 10 hours a week in the car.”

McMullen said the biggest challenge that comes with her lifestyle is the lack of time she gets with her family back in New Zealand. She pays to have a cell phone plan with unlimited data to FaceTime her family frequently. McMullen tries to avoid making traditional phone calls so she doesn’t rack up fees for dialing international numbers.

“I mean, it’s hard,” McMullen said. “I’m really close with my family, and I miss them a lot when I’m away. Of course, it’s fun, and I love racing my bike.”

Part of McMullen’s winnings are going toward her phone bill and travel expenses. Before she takes care of those things, she has a bet to pay up on.

“Well, I actually had a bet with my brother, who is a really talented squash player,” McMullen said. “I said, if I win all four (Iowa Criteriums), I’d buy him a new squash racket. Of course, I want to put some of it back into the sport, but it’s nice to have that for him as well.”

McMullen’s brother bet on her even when she was confident in herself. McMullen said she sustained an injury last week and wasn’t sure how well she would perform on her bike this week.

“I mean, no, I never go into a race thinking I’m going to win,” McMullen said. “I always hope I’m going to win and have a good plan, but no, I think every race depends on what everyone brings to the table.”

While McMullen claimed her first Kwik Star Criterium gold in the women’s professional race, Andrew Dillman picked up his second consecutive men’s pro title. The Texas Roadhouse Racing team member crossed the finish line moments before Jeremiah Stoller of Nashville Local Cycling and Project Echelon’s Sam Morris got to it.

“I won last year, so I knew the course was good for me,” Dillman said. “... I think the field is a little stronger, so I knew it would be harder to win. About halfway through the race, I could tell I had really good legs.

“I was just sitting back, trying to be as patient as possible to save every ounce of energy for that big attack. So, I put all my chips into that one effort, and it paid off.”

Dillman won the Snake Alley Criterium in Burlington and the Kwik Star in 2022. He was hoping to repeat in both again this year.

Dillman did not win Snake Alley, but he was pleased to find the top of the podium again in Davenport.

“Oh, it’s absolutely great,” Dillman said of winning on Monday. “I really wanted to win the snake again. That’s an iconic race. You get the brick and all that. I’m grateful just to win one, and this is the one. It’s the last day, so we were all really hoping to get on that top step at least once this weekend. So, to do that on the last day, I think we’re all going to go home very pleased and happy with that.”