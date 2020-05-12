Safety first: A rule to remember

First, choose a location that will give you adequate sun. Most pollinators like to bask in the sun while enjoying the nectar of the wildflowers, so find that sunny spot. The size is not as important as location. A good pollinator garden, which will draw butterflies and other colorful wildlife, can be as small as 10 square feet. Actually, a smaller garden can be easier to maintain if you do not have the time to weed and water.

A perfect example would be the garden I have in front of my kitchen window. The garden hides the air conditioner and can give you quite a show while doing dishes. My garden is predominantly purple coneflower and common milkweed along with some plantings that are not “pollinator” plants. These gardens do not have to be perfect. The number of butterflies, including Monarchs, Luna moths, gold finches, hummingbirds, and other birds that use my 30 square foot area for feeding is incredible. Once established, a little mulch in the spring is all the maintenance required.