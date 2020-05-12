Safety first: A rule to remember

Shortly after last week’s article on illegal dumping in our area rivers, I was able to connect with Tony Petreikis, Illinois Department of Natural Resource (ILDNR) Conservation Police Officer who works in Rock Island and other surrounding counties.
Tony expanded on what I mentioned last week, reminding everyone that just like when in the field on a hunt that safety comes first.
“The most important thing is to get the license plate number and call either the ILDNR or Illinois State Police, immediately,” he began. “Time is of the essence in these situations. If possible, take pictures of the person, the license plate and the materials being dumped. Do not get into an altercation in order to get the pictures however. One tip is to wait until the person leaves the scene and then get the pictures.”
We all want clean water for both wildlife and ourselves. If you have questions on how to dispose of unusual substances or materials, consult the Scott County Waste Commission website at www.wastecom.com or Rock Island County Waste Management Agency website at www.ricwma.org.
Time for wildlife plot plantings
If you are a fan of pollinators and butterflies, it is time to get planting. Many of our area educational centers, such as the Quad City Botanical Center (qcgardens.com) and the Nahant Marsh Educational Center (nahantmarsh.org), are either closed or have significantly reduced public activities due to guidelines from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are some easy tips to growing your own pollinator garden.
First, choose a location that will give you adequate sun. Most pollinators like to bask in the sun while enjoying the nectar of the wildflowers, so find that sunny spot. The size is not as important as location. A good pollinator garden, which will draw butterflies and other colorful wildlife, can be as small as 10 square feet. Actually, a smaller garden can be easier to maintain if you do not have the time to weed and water.
A perfect example would be the garden I have in front of my kitchen window. The garden hides the air conditioner and can give you quite a show while doing dishes. My garden is predominantly purple coneflower and common milkweed along with some plantings that are not “pollinator” plants. These gardens do not have to be perfect. The number of butterflies, including Monarchs, Luna moths, gold finches, hummingbirds, and other birds that use my 30 square foot area for feeding is incredible. Once established, a little mulch in the spring is all the maintenance required.
If you are interested in something a little bigger, then you need to consider a few other factors such as soil types, seed versus full sized plants, soil preparations, and maintenance requirements. Identifying your soil will let you know which plants are appropriate, and if not, what you will need to supplement if your preferred plants are not appropriate for your soil type. If you decide on planting seeds, it may be easier to do a fall planting instead of a spring planting. And finally, there are very few things that can be planted with no maintenance, so planning ahead may keep you wasting all your labor down the road.
There are a multitude of sources available for planning that garden. I would recommend using a local source such as our Department of Natural Resources website or one of the centers I mentioned earlier. Your local nursery can also steer you in the correct direction, and keep you away from a “one size fits all” garden. It is finally spring, so now is a great time to get those gardens set so you can enjoy the wildlife later this summer.
